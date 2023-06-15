Sandra Lee Spotted Back at Beloved Former New York Home She Tearfully Sold in 2020 (Exclusive)

The Emmy-winning TV host was photographed with her real estate agent at the property, the sale of which she once described as "one of the saddest days of my life"

By Staff Author
Published on June 15, 2023 08:37PM EDT
EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Lee was spotted in Mt Kisco NY at the house she shared with ex Andrew Cuomo. Lee walked around the property for 30-40 minutes. Lee was spotted with real estate powerhouse Greg Schriefer, Sotheby International
Photo:

splash news

Sandra Lee may be looking to buy back her beloved New York home, Lily Pond, two and a half years after selling the property. She was spotted at the home on Thursday.

"Sandra has been shopping the Bedford and Newcastle area in anticipation of her move back to New York," a source tells PEOPLE. "She’s been searching for some time and hasn’t found anything that she likes more than her house, Lily Pond,"

After selling the home in 2020, Lee had been spending her time primarily in California, but now, the source says, work is bringing the Emmy-winning TV host back to the East Coast.

"Sandra has several new television projects, one of which will require her to spend much time in the New York area," the source says.

EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Lee was spotted in Mt Kisco NY at the house she shared with ex Andrew Cuomo. Lee walked around the property for 30-40 minutes. Lee was spotted with real estate powerhouse Greg Schriefer, Sotheby International

splash news

The move will also mean the international lifestyle icon can reconnect with her previous life in the region, where she was based for many years and served as first lady of New York during the administration of her former longtime partner, Governor Andrew Cuomo, from whom she split in 2019.

A friend and former neighbor of the star tells PEOPLE, “Sandy has many friends, and a great network of support here. She’s a New Yorker through and through. Everyone is thrilled Sandra’s coming back to the area.”

EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Lee was spotted in Mt Kisco NY at the house she shared with ex Andrew Cuomo. Lee walked around the property for 30-40 minutes. Lee was spotted with real estate powerhouse Greg Schriefer, Sotheby International

splash news

Greg Schriefer of Sotheby’s International Realty, a preeminent agent in the area, is representing Lee, who has been touring potential properties for two months, and shared a statement with PEOPLE about her decision to relocate.

EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Lee was spotted in Mt Kisco NY at the house she shared with ex Andrew Cuomo. Lee walked around the property for 30-40 minutes. Lee was spotted with real estate powerhouse Greg Schriefer, Sotheby International

splash news

“At this stage of her life, she just wants to be settled and focus on her professional and personal priorities," he says. “Sandra always gives 100% to whatever she does whether her friendships, her personal relationships or her career objectives. She’s trying to do what’s best for her. I think after everything she’s done, been through and given up, she deserves that”.

Lee bid her roughly 4,000 sq. ft., six-bedroom house an emotional farewell in 2020, writing on Instagram at the time that her moving day was "one of the saddest days of my life."

EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Lee was spotted in Mt Kisco NY at the house she shared with ex Andrew Cuomo. Lee walked around the property for 30-40 minutes. Lee was spotted with real estate powerhouse Greg Schriefer, Sotheby International

splash news

"Today is the day that I do the final move out from Lily Pond," she shared. "I love that house and I have a personal relationship with every single room of that home. I hope the new owners take care of it as well as I did and I will love it forever. #thehousethatbuiltme"

In another Instagram post, Lee recounted her final moments before she left the house for what she thought was the last time.

"I stopped at the top of the hill where I planted one of 6 tree lines of evergreen trees and 200 daffodil bulbs — I just looked at the house, I prayed the next owners would be kind to it and love it as I did — I cried and cried," Lee wrote.

The estate went on the market in May 2019 for $2 million, PEOPLE reported at the time. It sold in October 2020 for $1.85 million, according to Page Six.

Lee moved west and purchased a beachfront house in Malibu for $3.38 million in February 2020. She put that home on the market last month, PEOPLE confirms.

Sandra Lee
David A. Land

She purchased the 1940 property in 2008, updating its design and incorporating her own family heirlooms over the years, while thoughtfully maintaining the home's history.

She opened the doors of Lily Pond to PEOPLE for a Hollywood at Home feature in 2019, sharing all of the details that made it so special to her, such as copies of letters from the Founding Fathers on display in the dining room and a collection of china passed down from her grandmother.

When she first bought the house, the same family had owned it for decades and as a result, featured some less-than-delightful decor, like ca. 1980 bunny-motif tiles in the kitchen and a powder room with a duck theme.

sandra lee
David A. Land

Ten years later, Lily Pond, which is named for the body of water in the front yard, paints a very different picture. “We worked hard to make sure that we honored the home,” Lee said at the time. She kept the original brick floors, doorknobs and “bulky, beautiful” hardware while adding in what she calls “places to plop.”

Making the home feel warm and welcoming was her top priority. As she put it to PEOPLE, “This house smells like cookies and feels like heaven."

Related Articles
Dallas stars Patrick Duffy, Linda Gray, Charlene Tilton, Audrey Landers, Steve Kanaly, Joan Van Ark, Sheree Wilson and Cathy Podewell, as well as director Michael Preece, reunited up in Palm Springs, California, on Tuesday in honor of the show's 45th anniversary and PEOPLE has the exclusive photos. credit Emma McIntyre
Larry Hagman's 'Dallas' Costars Recall His 'Silent Sundays' When He'd 'Whistle' to Communicate (Exclusive)
ava sambora; richie sambora; heather locklear
Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora Reunited to Watch Daughter Ava Get Degree in Family Therapy (Exclusive)
Denise Richards, Charlie Sheen, Sami
Sami Sheen's 'Titillating' OnlyFans Is Meant to Stir Up 'Drama' with Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen: Source
Sharon Stone attends the Bailey House's 2023 Art House benefit honoring Nan Goldin
Sharon Stone Reflects on Drug Usage of Family and Friends: ‘A Lot of My Friends Are Dead’
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox 'Seems Much Happier' Since Reconciling with Machine Gun Kelly: Source
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes 'Needs Time to Himself' After Camila Cabello Reunion, Says Source: 'The Timing Was Wrong' (Exclusive)
snoop dogg
Snoop Dogg Says His Grandchildren Are 'Everything': They All 'Get a Piece of My Heart' (Exclusive)
Home in a Heartbeat with Galey Alix
Galey Alix on How Anorexia and Bulimia Turned Her Life Upside Down: 'I No Longer Keep It a Secret' (Exclusive)
Shannen Doherty Shares Video Before Surgery
Shannen Doherty Shares Video Prior to Having Tumor Removed from Her Head: 'This Is What Cancer Can Look Like'
Tayshia Adams
Inside Tayshia Adams' Glam N.Y.C. Home: It's 'the Perfect Space To Have My Carrie Bradshaw Moment' (Exclusive)
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner Claims Estranged Wife Won't Move Out of Home After She Filed for Divorce
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Anatomie D'une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Jennifer Lawrence’s Mother Sold the Star’s Used Toilet on Craigslist: ‘Thanks, Mom’ (Exclusive)
*EXCLUSIVE* Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, and Hailey Bieber have a girls' night out at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica
Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber Step Out for Dinner Together in Santa Monica
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* Pregnant Claire Danes has her hands full after doing some heavy-duty shopping for kid's clothes in Soho, New York.
Pregnant Claire Danes Enjoys Shopping Day in N.Y.C. as She Prepares for Baby No.3
Walt Disney home for rent
See Inside Walt Disney’s Storybook Mansion Where He Lived with His Family — Now Available to Rent
Maya Vander and Dave Miller family photos
Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Introduces 'Miracle Baby' Born Two Years After Losing Son at 38 Weeks (Exclusive)