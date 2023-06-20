Lifestyle Food Sandra Lee Announces Deaths of Her Aunt and Uncle Who Were Parent Figures to Her: ‘I Will Always Love You’ "My Aunt Peggy passed 5 months & 21 days before my Uncle Bill," she wrote in a tribute on Instagram By Alexis Jones Alexis Jones Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 20, 2023 04:37PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Instagram/sandraleeonline Sandra Lee is mourning the loss of two of her family members. Early this week, the Food Network star, 56, announced the deaths of her aunt Peggy and uncle Bill on Instagram and penned separate tributes to them both. “This is the saddest things [sic] I will ever write. My wonderful Uncle Bill has passed away. He was a Father to me, My only real Dad,” Lee began her Instagram post on Sunday, alongside heartwarming photos of her uncle. In what she called a "special Father's Day tribute," Lee wrote about how she lived at her aunt and uncle's house "on & off as a baby." “My Uncle was my mentor, my protector, my facilitator, my confidant, my best friend,” continued Lee. “He smiled when I was nice, but when I was naughty, he would burst in bold thunderous laughter.” Sandra Lee Spotted Back at Beloved Former New York Home She Tearfully Sold in 2020 (Exclusive) Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. She described her uncle as "strong, brave & brilliant," and wrote, "I will miss him ever moment of ever day. Now an angels-how lucky heaven is to have you [sic]." After posting about her late uncle, Lee shared a similarly touching post for her late aunt, who died five months before Bill. "They were The Notebook! Inseparable Playmates, Life-mates," Lee wrote in the post shared on Monday, saying that her uncle "adored her, even as they argued." Lee credits her creativity to her aunt who taught her pattern-making and took her to trade shows and state fairs. Sandra Lee Celebrates Boyfriend Ben Youcef's Birthday and Valentine's Day: 'You Make Life Better' "She held the first cameras capturing me & my flower arrangements, sat for my Christmas video cover, told me to NOT be discouraged when no one believed in Semi-Homemade," she wrote in the caption of her post, which featured throwback pictures of Peggy. "She helped me believe in me." Lee closed out the post with a touching message. "The gratefulness is endless. She is irreplaceable," she wrote. "I will always love you so Auntie!"