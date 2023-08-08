Gesine Bullock-Prado is paying tribute to sister Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner Bryan Randall, following the news of his death.

“I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon,” Bullock-Prado, 53, wrote in a post as she shared a smiling photo of Randall on Instagram Monday.

Randall died on Saturday "after a three-year battle with ALS," his family revealed in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday. He was 57.

“ALS is a cruel disease,” Bullock-Prado continued, before praising Bullock for looking after Randall amid his health battle. “There is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home.”

“Rest in peace, Bryan. In lieu of flowers, please donate to ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital (links in bio),” she concluded, including links to the organizations on her profile.

Bullock and model-turned-photographer Randall went public with their romance in 2015. They first met in January of that year as Randall photographed Bullock's son Louis' birthday. His death came days after the actress celebrated her 59th birthday on July 26.



"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," a family statement shared with PEOPLE read. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."



"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," his family added.

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan, His Loving Family," the statement concluded.

Bullock and Randall are parents to three children between them: Bullock's son Louis, 13, and daughter Laila, 10, plus Randall's daughter from a previous relationship.



Bullock described Randall as “the love of my life” during an appearance on Red Table Talk in December 2021.

“We share two beautiful children — three children, [including Bryan's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever," she said at the time.



"I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother, I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man," she added.