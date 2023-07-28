Sandra Bullock Seen Out with Flowers in Los Angeles in Rare Sighting After Her Birthday

The actress wore a flowing yellow printed midi dress as she stepped out in Los Angeles Thursday, a vase of flowers in hand, following her 59th birthday

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 01:16PM EDT
Sandra Bullock in Los Angeles on July 27, 2023
Sandra Bullock in Los Angeles on July 27, 2023. Photo:

LESE/stoianov / BACKGRID

Sandra Bullock is summer personified!

The actress, who celebrated her 59th birthday on Wednesday, was photographed the following day out and about in Los Angeles, in a rare sighting.

Wearing a flowing yellow belted midi dress featuring a floral-esque print, Bullock seemed to accessorize naturally as she carried a vase of flowers toward a car.

The Academy Award winner had her brunette hair tied up into a loose bun, and also wore several pieces of jewelry and gray Birkenstocks.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Jennifer Aniston Instagram Story, Sandra Bullock birthday
Jennifer Aniston's birthday tribute to Sandra Bullock on Instagram.

Jennifer Aniston/ Instagram

In honor of her birthday on Wednesday, multiple celebrity friends turned out on social media to wish Bullock many happy returns.

Longtime friend Jennifer Aniston started off sentimental by revealing her nickname for Bullock in the first snapshot she shared on her Instagram Story, writing, “Happy Birthday Sand-a-La!!”

In the photo, the Practical Magic actress was shown drinking from a caricature mug inspired by Aniston’s Apple TV+ series The Morning Show while she gave the camera a thumbs-up.

The next snap Aniston, 54, shared was a group shot featuring the pair with her close pal and Friends costar Courteney Cox. “WE LOVE YOU!!!” Aniston wrote with three red heart emojis.

Seemingly finishing her previous sentiment, she posted another photo of Bullock with a friend, writing, “SO MUCH!” before ending her birthday tribute with a hilarious video of Bullock taking charge in the kitchen as she mixed some type of filling in a bowl.

Jennifer Aniston Instagram Story, Sandra Bullock birthday
Jennifer Aniston's birthday tribute to Sandra Bullock on Instagram.

Jennifer Aniston/ Instagram

Bullock’s other celebrity friends posted in honor of her birthday, including Octavia Spencer. The two starred together in A Time to Kill (1996) and Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005).

"There are some people you meet whose impact goes far beyond their work: their aura, their kindness, their joy. Sandra Bullock is one of those people," Spencer, 53, wrote alongside two photos of the pair. "Please join me in the comments in wishing her a very happy birthday! 🎉🎂🥳🎈🎁.”

Ryan Reynolds, Bullock's costar in their 2009 movie The Proposal, shared a clip on Instagram from the rom-com showing their much-talked-about nude scene, joking about her birthday gift this year.

In that Proposal scene, Bullock's Margaret slips while looking for a towel after a shower and falls into Reynolds' Andrew, who just stripped off his clothes after going on a run.

"Happy Birthday to the inimitable and stunning Sandra Bullock!" the actor, 46, wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, quipping in addition, "For your birthday this year, I got us both intimacy coordinators. And an HR department. And clothing?"

Related Articles
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Are Still ‘Doing Great’: They ‘Are Very Into Each Other’ (Exclusive Source)
Jennifer Lopez goes from diva to Jenny from the block and gets down to business in baggy denim and a white crop top while furniture shopping at Big Daddy's Antiques furniture store in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Abs in a Look That'd Make Jenny From the Block Proud
Ethan Slater's Ex Breaks Silence About His Romance with Ariana Grande: 'My Family' Is 'Collateral Damage'
Ethan Slater's Ex Breaks Silence About His Romance with Ariana Grande: 'My Family' Is 'Collateral Damage'
Colin Farrell and Tory Kittles walk the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike on July 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Colin Farrell, Sarah Silverman and Kate Flannery Walk the SAG-AFTRA Picket Line in Los Angeles
*EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Lily-Rose Depp and girlfriend 070 Shake are seen arriving on a date night with some friends at Giorgio Baldi Restaurant in Santa Monica.
Lily-Rose Depp Steps Out for L.A. Date Night with Girlfriend 070 Shake — See the Photos!
Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock attend the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After Party on January 05, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Aniston Reveals Her Nickname for Friend Sandra Bullock in Birthday Tribute: 'Sand-Da-La!!'
Paul Mescal attends the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, Russell Crowe Gladiator - 2000 Director: Ridley Scott Dreamworks/Universal USA Scene Still
Paul Mescal Got 'Gladiator 2' Role After Producers Saw Him Shirtless in a Play: 'It Was Electric'
Luke Grimes Says Hugh Grant Was His 'North Star' as He Filmed New Movie: 'Romantic Comedy God'
Luke Grimes Says Hugh Grant Was His 'North Star' as He Filmed New Movie: 'Romantic Comedy God' (Exclusive)
Actress Cameron Diaz makes aÂ rareÂ appearance as she is seen chatting with her friend in the valet parking area in Beverly Hills.
Cameron Diaz Seen Smiling While Out in Beverly Hills During Rare Appearance
Steven Spielberg attends "Back To The Future: The Musical" gala performance; Sir Paul McCartney and Mary McCartney attend the UK Premiere of "The Beatles: Get Back"
Steven Spielberg and Paul McCartney Go to the Movies Together for 'Oppenheimer' in the Hamptons
Ryan Reynolds Wishes âStunningâ Sandra Bullock Happy Birthday with Joke About Their âProposalâ Nude Scene
Ryan Reynolds Wishes 'Stunning' Sandra Bullock a Happy Birthday with Joke About Their 'Proposal' Nude Scene
Jennifer Lopez Dances on Table During 54th Birthday Celebrations: âBirthday Moodâ¦All Month!!
Jennifer Lopez Dances on a Table as She Celebrates Turning 54: 'Birthday Mood … All Month!'
Barbie Movie, The Dark Knight, Ryan Gosling, Christian Bale
'Barbie' Beats 'Dark Knight' to Become Biggest Monday Box Office for Warner Bros. with $26M: Report
Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as Former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in First Trailer for 'Golda'
Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as Former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in 'Golda' Trailer
Greta Gerwig Barbie Line
Greta Gerwig Included Gynecology Line in 'Barbie' So Girls Wouldn't Be 'Embarrassed' of Their Bodies
Eagle-Eyed Historians Spot Mistake in 'Oppenheimer' Involving the American Flag
Eagle-Eyed Historians Spot Mistake in 'Oppenheimer' Involving the American Flag