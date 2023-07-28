Sandra Bullock Seen Out with Flowers in Los Angeles in Rare Sighting After Her Birthday

Sandra Bullock is summer personified!

The actress, who celebrated her 59th birthday on Wednesday, was photographed the following day out and about in Los Angeles, in a rare sighting.

Wearing a flowing yellow belted midi dress featuring a floral-esque print, Bullock seemed to accessorize naturally as she carried a vase of flowers toward a car.

The Academy Award winner had her brunette hair tied up into a loose bun, and also wore several pieces of jewelry and gray Birkenstocks.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.



Jennifer Aniston's birthday tribute to Sandra Bullock on Instagram. Jennifer Aniston/ Instagram

In honor of her birthday on Wednesday, multiple celebrity friends turned out on social media to wish Bullock many happy returns.

Longtime friend Jennifer Aniston started off sentimental by revealing her nickname for Bullock in the first snapshot she shared on her Instagram Story, writing, “Happy Birthday Sand-a-La!!”

In the photo, the Practical Magic actress was shown drinking from a caricature mug inspired by Aniston’s Apple TV+ series The Morning Show while she gave the camera a thumbs-up.

The next snap Aniston, 54, shared was a group shot featuring the pair with her close pal and Friends costar Courteney Cox. “WE LOVE YOU!!!” Aniston wrote with three red heart emojis.

Seemingly finishing her previous sentiment, she posted another photo of Bullock with a friend, writing, “SO MUCH!” before ending her birthday tribute with a hilarious video of Bullock taking charge in the kitchen as she mixed some type of filling in a bowl.



Jennifer Aniston's birthday tribute to Sandra Bullock on Instagram. Jennifer Aniston/ Instagram

Bullock’s other celebrity friends posted in honor of her birthday, including Octavia Spencer. The two starred together in A Time to Kill (1996) and Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005).

"There are some people you meet whose impact goes far beyond their work: their aura, their kindness, their joy. Sandra Bullock is one of those people," Spencer, 53, wrote alongside two photos of the pair. "Please join me in the comments in wishing her a very happy birthday! 🎉🎂🥳🎈🎁.”

Ryan Reynolds, Bullock's costar in their 2009 movie The Proposal, shared a clip on Instagram from the rom-com showing their much-talked-about nude scene, joking about her birthday gift this year.

In that Proposal scene, Bullock's Margaret slips while looking for a towel after a shower and falls into Reynolds' Andrew, who just stripped off his clothes after going on a run.

"Happy Birthday to the inimitable and stunning Sandra Bullock!" the actor, 46, wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, quipping in addition, "For your birthday this year, I got us both intimacy coordinators. And an HR department. And clothing?"

