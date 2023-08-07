Sandra Bullock's Longtime Partner Bryan Randall Dead at 57 After Private 3-Year Battle with ALS

Bryan Randall died on Saturday, his family announced in a statement

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Julie Jordan
Julie Jordan Headshot
Julie Jordan

Julie Jordan is an Editor at Large for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand for 25 years, writing cover stories and features and managing special issues including the Beautiful Issue and Sexiest Man Alive. 

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 7, 2023 04:58PM EDT

Sandra Bullock's longtime partner Bryan Randall died over the weekend, his family revealed in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday. He was 57.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," his family shared. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," his family added.

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," the statement concluded, signed, "His Loving Family."

Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock

HEDO / BACKGRID; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Bullock, 59, first met Randall, a model-turned-photographer, when he photographed her son Louis's birthday in January 2015. They took their relationship more public later that year, including an appearance at Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's wedding.

Sandra Bullock seen arriving at the London Premiere of Oceans 8 with partner Bryan Randall Featuring: Sandra Bullock, Bryan Randall Where: London, United Kingdom
Bryan Randall and Sandra Bullock in 2018.

Michael Wright/WENN.com/Alamy

Bullock, who is mother to her son Louis, 13, and daughter Laila, 10, addressed the topic of marriage during a December 2021 appearance on Red Table Talk.

"I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children— three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever," Bullock said at the time.

"I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother," she said, adding, "I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are seen in Midtown on June 5, 2018 in New York City

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Earlier in the same Red Table Talk episode, Bullock said that Randall is a great "example" to her children.

"He's the example that I would want my children to have," the Bird Box star said. "I have a partner who's very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don't always agree with him, and he doesn't always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don't agree with him."

"I'm stubborn but sometimes I need to sit back and listen and go, 'You're saying it differently but we mean exactly the same thing,' " she said during the appearance. "It's hard to co-parent because I just want to do it myself."

In lieu of flowers, Randall’s family asks for donations to be made to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital.

