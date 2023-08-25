Sandra Bullock ‘Grateful’ for Support After ‘Heartbreaking’ Death of Bryan Randall: Source (Exclusive)

Sandra Bullock appreciates the outpouring of support following the death of her longtime partner Bryan Randall.

The 57-year-old photographer died on Aug. 5 after a three-year battle with ALS, his family previously said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, adding, "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

A source tells PEOPLE that Bullock, 59, has "seen the incredible outpouring of support toward ALS research since Bryan’s passing."



"It was very important to her that when she and his family made the initial statement of Bryan’s passing, those who were on this journey with her and Bryan, from the beginning, were recognized — with the Healey Center at Mass General leading the way," says the source.

"She is so grateful to all those who have donated and is happy that out of something so heartbreaking came something so positive for others," the source adds.

In lieu of flowers, Randall’s family asked for donations to be made to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital.

A spokesperson for the ALS Association tells PEOPLE they "saw an additional $50,000 raised from donors in honor of Bryan and an increase of over 100,000 new visitors to our website."

"We are grateful for everyone who has donated, and our hearts are with Sandra and Bryan's family," the spokesperson adds. "We still need support to make ALS livable for everyone, everywhere, until we can cure it."



Sandra Bullock in March 2022. Gareth Cattermole/Getty

In their statement, his family shared that they "are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."



"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," the statement concluded, signed, "His Loving Family."

A rep for Bullock has not commented.

Randall, who has an older daughter from a previous relationship, and Bullock, a mom of two, met in 2015. While on Red Table Talk in December 2021, Bullock called Randall the "love of my life."

The actress explained that she did not need to get married to feel their relationship was solid.

"I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother," she said. "I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."

Sandra Bullock in November 2021. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

During the same Red Table Talk episode, Bullock said Randall is a great "example" to her children.

"He's the example that I would want my children to have. I have a partner who's very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don't always agree with him, and he doesn't always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don't agree with him."

