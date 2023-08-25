Sandra Bullock ‘Grateful’ for Support After ‘Heartbreaking’ Death of Bryan Randall: Source (Exclusive)

Bryan Randall, 57, died on Aug. 5 after a three-year private battle with ALS, his family said

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He has written about entertainment and breaking news for over five years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 25, 2023 10:39AM EDT
Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock
Bryan Randall; Sandra Bullock. Photo:

HEDO / BACKGRID; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sandra Bullock appreciates the outpouring of support following the death of her longtime partner Bryan Randall.

The 57-year-old photographer died on Aug. 5 after a three-year battle with ALS, his family previously said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, adding, "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

A source tells PEOPLE that Bullock, 59, has "seen the incredible outpouring of support toward ALS research since Bryan’s passing."

"It was very important to her that when she and his family made the initial statement of Bryan’s passing, those who were on this journey with her and Bryan, from the beginning, were recognized — with the Healey Center at Mass General leading the way," says the source.

"She is so grateful to all those who have donated and is happy that out of something so heartbreaking came something so positive for others," the source adds.

In lieu of flowers, Randall’s family asked for donations to be made to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital.

A spokesperson for the ALS Association tells PEOPLE they "saw an additional $50,000 raised from donors in honor of Bryan and an increase of over 100,000 new visitors to our website."

"We are grateful for everyone who has donated, and our hearts are with Sandra and Bryan's family," the spokesperson adds. "We still need support to make ALS livable for everyone, everywhere, until we can cure it."

Sandra Bullock attends the UK Special Screening of "The Lost City"
Sandra Bullock in March 2022.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

In their statement, his family shared that they "are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," the statement concluded, signed, "His Loving Family."

A rep for Bullock has not commented.

Randall, who has an older daughter from a previous relationship, and Bullock, a mom of two, met in 2015. While on Red Table Talk in December 2021, Bullock called Randall the "love of my life."

The actress explained that she did not need to get married to feel their relationship was solid.

"I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother," she said. "I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."

Sandra Bullock arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Unforgivable" at DGA Theater Complex on November 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Sandra Bullock in November 2021. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

During the same Red Table Talk episode, Bullock said Randall is a great "example" to her children.

"He's the example that I would want my children to have. I have a partner who's very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don't always agree with him, and he doesn't always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don't agree with him."

Related Articles
Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock's Longtime Partner Bryan Randall Dead at 57 After Private 3-Year Battle with ALS
Gesine Bullock-Prado and Sandra Bullock attend the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount Pictures' 'The Lost City'; Sandra Bullock seen arriving at the London Premiere of Oceans 8 with partner Bryan Randall
Sandra Bullock's Sister Gesine Bullock-Prado Speaks Out on Bryan Randall's Death, ALS: 'A Cruel Disease'
Octavia Spencer Says Sandra Bullock 'Lost Her Soulmate' After Death of Bryan Randall
Octavia Spencer Says Sandra Bullock 'Lost Her Soulmate' After Death of Bryan Randall
Sandra Bullock seen arriving at the London Premiere of Oceans 8 with partner Bryan Randall Featuring: Sandra Bullock, Bryan Randall Where: London, United Kingdom
Sandra Bullock Called Partner Bryan Randall the 'Love of My Life' as He Privately Battled ALS
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall's Relationship Timeline
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are seen in Midtown on June 5, 2018 in New York City
Sandra Bullock Put Career on Hold as Bryan Randall Battled ALS: 'I Want to Be at Home' and 'Present'
Physiotherapist assisting a patient with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. High quality photo
Sandra Bullock's Partner Bryan Randall Died of ALS: Here's What to Know About the Neurological Disease
Daniel Doctoroff, chief executive officer of Bloomberg LP, attends the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference
Why Michael Bloomberg's Former Deputy Mayor is Raising $250 Million for ALS Research (Exclusive)
Quinton Aaron and Sandra Bullock in the audience during 2013 People's Choice Awards
'Blind Side' Star Quinton Aaron Says Any Criticism of Sandra Bullock amid Tuohy Family Lawsuit Is 'Wrong'
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall
Sandra Bullock Doesn't Need Marriage to Be a 'Devoted Partner' to Bryan Randall: 'Love of My Life'
Lisa Marie, Tina Turner and Jerry Springer
Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 28: Lindsey Vonn, US Olympian and her Mom Lindy Lund join P&G to kick-off The 2014 Sochi Olympic Winter Games 'Thank You, Mom' campaign, with a screening of their Raising an Olympian films on October 28, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for P&G Thank You, Mom)
Lindsey Vonn Grateful for Support After Her Mother's Death: 'Love You Always Mom'
Moonbin, Brian Gillis, Paul Cattermole
Pop Stars Who Died Too Soon
Sandra Bullock arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Unforgivable" at DGA Theater Complex on November 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Sandra Bullock Says She's Honest with Her Kids About Racism: I Let My Son 'See Everything'
THE PROPOSAL, from left: Ryan Reynolds, Sandra Bullock, 2009
Sandra Bullock Recalls Silly Moment Doing Nude 'Proposal' Scene with Ryan Reynolds: 'I Didn't Look!'
Jean-Marc Vallee
Jean-Marc Vallée's Sons Say Late Director Was a 'Generous Man' and 'Wanted to Live a Long Life'