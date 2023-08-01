Lifestyle Fashion Sandra Bullock’s Dress Is a Fall Take on the Summery Style Jennifer Lopez Has Worn — Get the Look from $20 So many celebrities are wearing floral midi dresses these days By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 1, 2023 08:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: LESE/stoianov / BACKGRID Is Sandra Bullock already ready for fall? Her recent ‘fit has us thinking so. The Blind Side actress was spotted out and about in Los Angeles in a rare sighting a day after her birthday wearing a breezy midi dress. While the fun floral print she sported is very popular this summer — Kristin Davis, Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen, Mindy Kaling, and Jennifer Lopez all recently wore similar styles — the earthy tones and long-ish sleeves looked a few weeks ahead of schedule. The actress decidedly stayed away from bright greens and pinks that were on Davis’ and Witherspoon’s dresses respectively, as well as shoulder-baring styles, like Teigen and Lopez. In their place, she opted for a mustard yellow frock with elbow-length sleeves. If we hadn’t seen the summer sandals and straw bag that she accessorized with, she could have fooled us into thinking the picture was taken sometime last autumn. LESE/stoianov / BACKGRID Midi dresses are a staple for in-between season dressing: There are more than likely still a few summer scorchers to be had, and you can definitely beat the heat with the breathable style. But once the pool days start dying down and the apple-picking festivities pick up, layer the garment with some tights, a long-line jacket, and your go-to boots. Midi Dresses Inspired by Sandra Bullock Abercrombie & Fitch Floaty Plunge Midi Dress in Light Brown Floral, $120; abercrombie.com Viishow Midi Dress in Wine Red Camellia, $38.12 with coupon (orig. $40.99); amazon.com Nordstrom Puff Sleeve Midi Dress in Brown Raisin Floral, $99; nordstrom.com Showpo Loree Midi Dress in Black Floral, $69.95; showpo.com Zesica Floral Print Ruffle Square Neck Dress in Yellow, $43.69–$47.49 with coupon (orig. $57.99); amazon.com & Other Stories Printed Puff Sleeve Midi Dress in Yellow Florals, $31.99 (orig. $119); stories.com Maeve The Bettina Tiered Shirt Dress in Sapphire, $148; anthropologie.com Time and Tru Tie-Back Midi Dress with Elbow Length Sleeves in Black Soot Daisies, $19.98; walmart.com The 14 Best Travel Jewelry Cases of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Viishow Midi Dress in Wine Red Camellia, $38 Amazon Buy on Amazon $41 $38 If you’re caught up in the heat of the midi dress moment, grab this now-$38 dress on Amazon. The olive green, burnt orange, brown, and beige colors are typically ones you’d see in fall and the three-quarter-length sleeves offer more coverage, just like Bullock’s dress. The machine-washable piece also has a tie neckline that you can leave open or closed. But you can also choose to wear it now. One shopper said, “If you're looking for a soft-on-your-skin dress that lets you look feminine and first-class, and stay cool in the heat of summer, this dress is for you!” & Other Stories Printed Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $32 (Save 73%) & Other Stories Buy on Stories.com $119 $32 It’s not every day that you find a dress that’s both 73 percent off and inspired by a celebrity-worn style. But luckily, this & Other Stories Printed Puff Sleeve Midi Dress is $32 right now ($87 less than usual) and the bold floral figures are front and center à la Bullock’s. The 20 Most Comfortable Sandals of 2023 That Will Make You Ditch Your Sneakers Showpo Loree Midi Dress, $70 Showpo Buy on Showpo.com $70 Inter-seasonal dressing for day-to-day life is hard enough, but dressing for weddings in that post-summer and pre-fall gray area proves even more of a challenge. The thigh-high slit on this Showpo dress provides a flirty flair and a nice breeze, and the pretty puff sleeves are a classy addition that doubles as protection from crisp, chilly autumn weather. You can also opt for this blue and white shirt dress from Anthropologie or this on-sale maxi dress that “hit somewhere between midi and maxi length” on one shopper. Keep scrolling to shop more midi dresses that look similar to Sandra Bullock’s at Amazon, Nordstrom, and more. Maeve The Bettina Tiered Shirt Dress, $148 Anthropologie Buy on Anthropologie $148 Zesica Floral Print Ruffle Square Neck Dress, Starting at $44 Amazon Buy on Amazon $58 $47 Abercrombie & Fitch Floaty Plunge Midi Dress, $120 Abercrombie & Fitch Buy on Abercrombie.com $120 Nordstrom Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $99 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $99 Time and Tru Tie-Back Midi Dress with Elbow Length Sleeves, $20 Walmart Buy on Walmart $20 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Joanna Gaines' Fall Collection at Target Is Already Available, and Prices Start at $4 Selena Gomez Went Full Barbiecore in a Hot Pink Halter Dress for Her 31st Birthday — Get the Look Starting at $30 Free Lipstick! All the Best National Lipstick Day Deals We've Found So Far