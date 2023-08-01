Sandra Bullock’s Dress Is a Fall Take on the Summery Style Jennifer Lopez Has Worn — Get the Look from $20

Is Sandra Bullock already ready for fall? Her recent ‘fit has us thinking so.

The Blind Side actress was spotted out and about in Los Angeles in a rare sighting a day after her birthday wearing a breezy midi dress. While the fun floral print she sported is very popular this summer — Kristin Davis, Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen, Mindy Kaling, and Jennifer Lopez all recently wore similar styles — the earthy tones and long-ish sleeves looked a few weeks ahead of schedule.

The actress decidedly stayed away from bright greens and pinks that were on Davis’ and Witherspoon’s dresses respectively, as well as shoulder-baring styles, like Teigen and Lopez. In their place, she opted for a mustard yellow frock with elbow-length sleeves. If we hadn’t seen the summer sandals and straw bag that she accessorized with, she could have fooled us into thinking the picture was taken sometime last autumn.

LESE/stoianov / BACKGRID

Midi dresses are a staple for in-between season dressing: There are more than likely still a few summer scorchers to be had, and you can definitely beat the heat with the breathable style. But once the pool days start dying down and the apple-picking festivities pick up, layer the garment with some tights, a long-line jacket, and your go-to boots.

Midi Dresses Inspired by Sandra Bullock

Viishow Midi Dress in Wine Red Camellia, $38

Amazon

If you’re caught up in the heat of the midi dress moment, grab this now-$38 dress on Amazon. The olive green, burnt orange, brown, and beige colors are typically ones you’d see in fall and the three-quarter-length sleeves offer more coverage, just like Bullock’s dress. The machine-washable piece also has a tie neckline that you can leave open or closed.

But you can also choose to wear it now. One shopper said, “If you're looking for a soft-on-your-skin dress that lets you look feminine and first-class, and stay cool in the heat of summer, this dress is for you!”

& Other Stories Printed Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $32 (Save 73%)

& Other Stories

It’s not every day that you find a dress that’s both 73 percent off and inspired by a celebrity-worn style. But luckily, this & Other Stories Printed Puff Sleeve Midi Dress is $32 right now ($87 less than usual) and the bold floral figures are front and center à la Bullock’s.

Showpo Loree Midi Dress, $70

Showpo

Inter-seasonal dressing for day-to-day life is hard enough, but dressing for weddings in that post-summer and pre-fall gray area proves even more of a challenge. The thigh-high slit on this Showpo dress provides a flirty flair and a nice breeze, and the pretty puff sleeves are a classy addition that doubles as protection from crisp, chilly autumn weather.

You can also opt for this blue and white shirt dress from Anthropologie or this on-sale maxi dress that “hit somewhere between midi and maxi length” on one shopper.

Keep scrolling to shop more midi dresses that look similar to Sandra Bullock’s at Amazon, Nordstrom, and more.

Maeve The Bettina Tiered Shirt Dress, $148

Anthropologie

Zesica Floral Print Ruffle Square Neck Dress, Starting at $44

Amazon

Abercrombie & Fitch Floaty Plunge Midi Dress, $120

Abercrombie & Fitch

Nordstrom Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $99

Nordstrom

Time and Tru Tie-Back Midi Dress with Elbow Length Sleeves, $20

Walmart

