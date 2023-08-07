Sandra Bullock's Partner Bryan Randall Died of ALS: Here's What to Know About the Neurological Disease

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a neurogenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord for which there is no cure

By
Stephanie Emma Pfeffer
Stephanie Emma Pfeffer
Stephanie Emma Pfeffer
Stephanie Emma Pfeffer is the Health Editor at PEOPLE, where she has been covering health and fitness since 2013. Her work has appeared in Real Simple, Self, New York,Working Mother, Family Circle and Ladies' Home Journal.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023 05:58PM EDT
Physiotherapist assisting a patient with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. High quality photo
Photo:

Getty

Sandra Bullock's longtime partner Brian Randall, 57, died over the weekend of ALS.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," his family shared in a statement to PEOPLE.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, is a neurogenerative disorder for which there is no cure. It affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causes loss of muscle control and gets progressively worse over time, according to the Mayo Clinic. The life expectancy from the time of diagnosis for a person with ALS is three to five years.

The disease often begins with muscle spasms and weakness in hands, feet, arms or legs. Other early signs may include tripping or dropping things. It then spreads to other parts of the body, eventually making it difficult to swallow, speak and breathe.

ALS is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease after the Hall of Fame baseball player who was diagnosed with it in 1939.

The cause of the disease is unknown, and 90% of cases occur without any known history or genetic cause, according to the ALS Association. Most people who develop ALS are between the ages of 40 and 70, with an average age of 55 at the time of diagnosis, but there are cases of ALS in people in their twenties and thirties. Men are 20% more likely than women to be diagnosed, although the incidence is more equal as age increases.

There were more than 31,000 patients living with ALS in the United States in 2017, according to the CDC, but many cases go undiagnosed. On average, 5,000 new patients are diagnosed every year with the disease.

Millions of dollars in funding were raised for ALS during the Ice Bucket Challenge, which started in 2014. The viral challenge inspired people — including celebrities — to dump buckets of ice water on their heads to raise awareness and money to fight the disease.

Other celebrities have also come forward about being diagnosed with ALS. Zach Brown Band's John Driskell Hopkins was diagnosed in 2022.

"Over the past several years, I've noticed some balance issues and some stiffness in my hands," said Hopkins, who was 51 at the time.

"After careful analysis by some of the country's top neurologists, I have been diagnosed with ALS. Because my symptoms have been slow progressing from the start, we believe they will continue to be slow progressing going forward," said Hopkins.

And legendary singer Roberta Flack said in 2022 that the condition had made it "impossible to sing."

Related Articles
Wayne Brady will host the Â2022 American Music AwardsÂ (AMAs) live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC
Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual — What to Know About the LGBTQ Label
Jada Pinkett Smith hair growth before and after
Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Photo of Her Hair's ‘Come Back’ as She Continues to Deal with Alopecia
Zen Day Spa at 12230 San Pablo Ave., Richmond, Calif.
California Spa Closed After Two Customers Die from Legionnaires’ Disease
TODAY -- Pictured: Jill Martin
'Today’ Contributor Jill Martin Says Breast Cancer 'Knocked Me Down' After Double Mastectomy: 'I’m Choosing to Fight'
Covid Rising Among People Who Pick Their Nose
Nose-Picking Increases the Risk of Covid
Bella Hadid Posts Update on Her Health: âThe Universe Works in the Most Painful and Beautiful Waysâ
Bella Hadid Says She Is 'Finally Healthy' After '15 Years of Invisible Suffering'
Busta Rhymes arrives to the 2023 BET Awards
Busta Rhymes Says ‘Having a Really Difficult Time Breathing’ During Sex Sparked His Weight Loss Journey
Summer Seasonal Depression on the Rise amid Rising Temperatures Across the Globe, Experts Say
Summer Seasonal Depression on the Rise amid Rising Temperatures Across the Globe, Experts Say
Kelly Ripa Shades Mark Consuelos for Packing Protein Powder on Vacation
Kelly Ripa Teases Mark Consuelos for Packing Protein Powder on Vacation
Shaq Rips Off His Shirt in Workout Video
Shaquille O'Neal, 51, Rips Off His Shirt, Flexes His Muscles in Dramatic Video
1000lb sisters Tammy and Amy Slaton join family and friends at the memorial service for TammyÃ¢ÂÂs husband Caleb Willingham on Sunday evening on the banks of the Ohio River at Caseyville Town Historic Site, Kentucky
'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Photographed with Family at Husband Caleb Willingham’s Funeral (Exclusive)
Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock's Longtime Partner Bryan Randall Dead at 57 After Private 3-Year Battle with ALS
mosquito Culex pipiens
West Nile Virus Confirmed in Several States, Experts Encourage Residents to Protect Themselves from Mosquito Bites
Daughter Gets Tattoo for Father After Alzheimer's Diagnosis
Dad with Alzheimer's Moved to Tears by Daughter's Surprise Tattoo in Viral TikTok
Lindsey Vonn at the Thom Browne Fall 2023 Couture Collection Runway Show
Lindsey Vonn Reveals 'One Week Post Surgery' Scars After Knee Operation: 'Don't Look If You're Squeamish'
Desert State Park California
Fungus That Causes 'Valley Fever', a Pneumonia-Like Illness, Is Expected to Spread, Sicken More People: Study