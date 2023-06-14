San Francisco Giants Pitcher Makes MLB Debut in 1st Time Ever at Big League Ballpark

Welcome to the big leagues, Keaton Winn!



The 25-year-old San Francisco Giants pitcher’s first visit to a major league ballpark was a memorable one on Tuesday: Winn got called up from the minor leagues and notched a four-inning save to help the Giants beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 11-3.



The Ollie, Iowa, native had never been to an MLB stadium before the game, which took place at the Cardinals’ Busch Stadium, the closest stadium to his hometown at roughly 250 miles away.

Winn earned his first career save in front of about 30 family members and friends, giving up only one run on one hit.

"It was crazy. It was awesome. I don't even know how to describe it," Winn said after the game, according to ESPN. "So awesome."

Keaton Winn. Andy Kuno/San Francisco Giants/Getty

Mom Lynnette, dad Chris, and his wife Kailey — who could be seen wiping away tears as the stadium’s public address announcer introduced her husband — were all in attendance, making the drive from Winn’s hometown.

The rural Iowa town has a population of roughly 200 people, while his Pekin Community High School baseball field literally used to be a cornfield, drawing comparisons to Kevin Costner’s Field of Dreams.

“There’s no town there,” Winn told The Athletic earlier this year. “It’s literally in the middle of a cornfield.”

San Francisco selected Winn in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB draft, according to The Des Moines Register. He didn’t play in 2020 because the minor league season was canceled due to COVID, and then he missed 2021 after getting Tommy John surgery. He spent the first part of this season with the Sacramento River Cats, San Francisco’s top minor league team.

But now, Winn is “officially a big leaguer,” the Giants celebrated on social media after his successful and emotional debut.

The Iowa Western Community College grad took a gigantic breath and couldn’t help but let out a smile after he ran out to the pitcher’s mound from the team’s bullpen.

Cameras caught members of his family crying and hugging, while some took videos on their phone. Later, cameras showed them pumping their fists and high-fiving when Winn tallied his first career strikeout in the eighth inning.



Winn ended the game with another strikeout before his teammates came out to the mound to congratulate him. Afterwards, some razzed him by pouring a concoction of hot sauce and toothpaste over his head while he gave an interview. San Francisco Chronicle reporter Susan Slusser reported the “unpleasant” news that Winn’s mouth was open when it happened.



“I can’t even describe it,” Winn laughed during a post-game interview with NBC Sports, joking, “I still can barely feel my legs.”