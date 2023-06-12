San Francisco Airport Adds First Cat to Its Therapy Animal Team that Comforts Travelers

Cat lovers traveling to and from San Francisco are in for a treat!

The San Francisco International Airport’s team of certified therapy animals, affectionately dubbed the “Wag Brigade," has added its first feline member to the squad: Duke the Cat.

Duke, whose full name is Duke Ellington Morris, was rescued from the streets of San Francisco in a feral cat colony, where he was starving. He was brought to San Francisco Animal Care and Control for treatment and then was adopted by a family who quickly discovered that Duke was a special cat.

San Francisco International Airport



Life in a forever home revealed that Duke had a surprisingly mild manner and calming nature. Duke's family decided to have the feline trained and certified as a therapy animal by the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, which certifies participating animals through their Animal Assisted Therapy Program.

Duke easily completed his necessary training and has been helping people of all ages deal with stress, illness, and hardship as a therapy animal ever since. Now, Duke is focused on easing the difficulties that come with air travel.

The San Francisco International Airport launched the Wag Brigade in 2013 to bring certified therapy animals into terminals "to make passenger travel more enjoyable." Travelers can see the animals as they roam the terminals wearing "Pet Me" vests (and often sometimes timely costumes for holidays and season changes).

San Francisco International Airport



Each animal in the Wag Brigade is carefully selected for their "temperament and airport suitability" and goes through an extensive training program before joining the team of furry caregivers.

While the Brigade started as a team of dogs, it now boasts members like Alex, a Flemish giant rabbit, LiLou, a Juliana-breed pig, and its newest non-canine addition, Duke.

The Wag Brigade announced Duke's introduction to the team with an Instagram post that featured the cat wearing a pilot's uniform.

"Introducing Duke Ellington Morris," the caption reads. "Duke is the 1st cat to qualify for the Wag Brigade! We are proud to welcome Duke to our diverse and unique team of therapy animals!"

Many excited travelers took to the comments on the post to ask if Duke would be "pawtrolling" their terminal when they visited the airport.

One commenter wrote, "I can't wait to meet him!" and another added, "Welcome Duke! I love the Wag Brigade."

