San Diego Woman, 84, Delights Neighbors with Ever-Changing Costumed ‘Owl’ in Her Tree

Ten years ago Penny Faucett noticed a hole in a tree outside her San Diego home that “looked like a spot an owl would live in,” she says.

So she bought a fake one, nicknamed it Solomon as a nod to the children’s book series and began dressing it in a different outfit each month.

"We get a lot of walkers, and kids would leave hearts or cute items at the tree once in a while," says Faucett, 84. “So I decided to keep doing it."

“I love when people tell me they love seeing him,” she adds. "Kids will stop and say, ‘Mom, look! They changed his clothes!’ ”

Faucett sources many of Solomon's outfits from Etsy, with some coming as hand-me-downs from her now-grown grandchildren's beloved stuffed bear.

Highlights include a red, white and blue Fourth of July getup, an all-green St. Patrick's Day outfit and Faucett's favorite, a Cinco de Mayo ensemble complete with a stuffed guitar.



Solomon the Owl on July 4th. Solomon the Owl on St. Patrick's Day. Solomon the Owl on Cinco de Mayo. L: Caption Solomon the Owl on July 4th. PHOTO: penny faucett C: Caption Solomon the Owl on St. Patrick's Day. PHOTO: penny faucett R: Caption Solomon the Owl on Cinco de Mayo. PHOTO: penny faucett

The original Solomon has yet to need replacing, though Faucett has a few other owls in rotation now, including a special snow-white one just for New Year's Eve.

Most recently, Faucett put Solomon in a bee costume that her daughter sent to her after she needed to remove a hive from the tree.

“Now," Faucett says of Solomon, "he’s queen bee."