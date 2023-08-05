Human Interest San Diego Woman, 84, Delights Neighbors with Ever-Changing Costumed ‘Owl’ in Her Tree Penny Faucett's stuffed companion Solomon has become a neighborhood attraction By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE, as well as the editor of Stories to Make You Smile. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2008. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 5, 2023 12:00PM EDT Trending Videos Solomon the Owl as Queen Bee. Photo: penny faucett Ten years ago Penny Faucett noticed a hole in a tree outside her San Diego home that “looked like a spot an owl would live in,” she says. So she bought a fake one, nicknamed it Solomon as a nod to the children’s book series and began dressing it in a different outfit each month. "We get a lot of walkers, and kids would leave hearts or cute items at the tree once in a while," says Faucett, 84. “So I decided to keep doing it." “I love when people tell me they love seeing him,” she adds. "Kids will stop and say, ‘Mom, look! They changed his clothes!’ ” Faucett sources many of Solomon's outfits from Etsy, with some coming as hand-me-downs from her now-grown grandchildren's beloved stuffed bear. RELATED: More Stories to Make You Smile Highlights include a red, white and blue Fourth of July getup, an all-green St. Patrick's Day outfit and Faucett's favorite, a Cinco de Mayo ensemble complete with a stuffed guitar. Solomon the Owl on July 4th. Solomon the Owl on St. Patrick's Day. Solomon the Owl on Cinco de Mayo. L: Caption Solomon the Owl on July 4th. PHOTO: penny faucett C: Caption Solomon the Owl on St. Patrick's Day. PHOTO: penny faucett R: Caption Solomon the Owl on Cinco de Mayo. PHOTO: penny faucett The original Solomon has yet to need replacing, though Faucett has a few other owls in rotation now, including a special snow-white one just for New Year's Eve. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Most recently, Faucett put Solomon in a bee costume that her daughter sent to her after she needed to remove a hive from the tree. “Now," Faucett says of Solomon, "he’s queen bee."