How San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Is Still Happening Without Hollywood Stars amid SAG Strike

San Diego Comic-Con kicks off tomorrow — with fewer stars in attendance than in years past.

One of the world’s biggest pop culture conventions, SDCC annually unites fans of cosplay, comic books and their screen adaptations each July. This year’s iteration, slated for Thursday through Sunday, follows last year’s return to relative normalcy after the 2020 and 2021 cancellations due to COVID.

But due to the ongoing Hollywood actors’ strike, recently joining fellow labor union the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in protest over failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), Comic-Con 2023 is expected to be another atypical event.

SDCC’s many events, held at the San Diego Convention Center, often include trailers of upcoming TV and movie content, attended by many celebrities who speak on panels and pose for photos.

This year, it was previously announced that a first look at Dune: Part Two, a panel about Good Burger 2 with Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, a panel celebrating That '70s Show's 25th anniversary and panels with the casts of ABC’s Abbott Elementary and Freevee’s Jury Duty would be previewing and generating buzz for those projects.

Now, however, any Hollywood talent who is a member of either SAG-AFTRA or the WGA is forbidden by their unions to promote projects during the strike.

Chris Pine at Comic-Con 2022. Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Contract negotiations between the studio executives the AMPTP represents and SAG-AFTRA (which stands for Screen Actors Guild — American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, representing around 160,000 performers in a variety of media) broke down July 13 after several weeks of talks.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher made clear the union’s demands include higher pay and protections against unfair use of artificial intelligence, saying, “The entire business model has been changed by streaming, digital, AI. This is a moment of history that is a moment of truth. If we don't stand tall right now, we are all going to be in trouble.”

Members went on strike beginning at midnight on July 14, essentially shutting down production on most screen projects. In a memo signed by Drescher and SAG-AFTRA’s national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, union members were ordered “to cease rendering all services and performing all work covered by the TV/Theatrical Contracts” until the strike is over.

According to the memo, that includes “principal on camera work,” such as acting, singing, dancing, performing stunts, puppeteering and performance-capture or motion-capture work. Because promoting new projects — including press tours, personal appearances and attendance at premieres and awards campaign events — is also not allowed, conventions like SDCC cannot be attended by SAG-AFTRA performers.

Similar negotiations between the AMPTP and the WGA, over higher compensation for streaming residuals, a restructuring of writers rooms and more, resulted in its approximately 20,000 members striking as of May 1.

Even before the actors’ strike began, Disney announced it would not be presenting at Hall H, SDCC’s 6,500-seat space.

On June 20, The Wrap reported that Marvel was forgoing the opportunity to tease upcoming projects like The Marvels, Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Deadpool 3. On July 3, DC Films did the same, while Sony, Universal Pictures, Netflix and HBO are among the major studios skipping presenting at SDCC 2023 entirely.

“The timing of these strikes significantly impacts an important promotional event like Comic-Con,” Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.com, told CNBC. “This is often the venue used as a launching pad for marketing machines behind some of the most anticipated fan-driven content coming up in theaters and across the entire media landscape.”

Cosplayers at Comic-Con. Daniel Knighton/Getty

Retailers including Hasbro and Funko will appear on the floor dedicated to the buying and selling of fan merchandise, and panels featuring experts on comic books, pop culture and cosplay are continuing on schedule.

Among the high-profile talent still expected to attend SDCC 2023, however, is Jamie Lee Curtis — as author of her debut eco-horror graphic novel, Titan Comics’ Mother Nature.

“AS WE ARE NOW ON STRIKE AS PERFORMERS [with SAG-AFTRA] let's FOCUS on the OTHER ART FORMS,” the Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar winner wrote on Instagram in a post announcing her plans to appear and sign copies of the book.

In addition, Paramount Pictures is hosting special panels on upcoming film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and its Star Trek properties, Adult Swim will celebrate the 19th anniversary of Rick and Morty with a panel, FX will be previewing an episode of What We Do in the Shadows season 5, Hulu will celebrate the revival of Futurama, and director Kevin Smith will be on hand to introduce a panel on his documentary Chasing Chasing Amy.