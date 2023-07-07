Samuel L. Jackson Treats Himself to Cupping and Acupuncture on Yacht Vacation: 'Accu in da Sun!'

The Marvel actor posted selfies of himself taking part in acupuncture and cupping while on a luxury yacht

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 7, 2023 09:34AM EDT
Samuel l Jackson accupuncture cups tout
Samuel L. Jackson doing acupuncture and cupping on yacht. Photo:

Samuel L Jackson/Instagram

Samuel L. Jackson is taking his R&R seriously!

The Marvel actor, 74, posted a photo of himself lying on a sunbed on his Instagram stories on Thursday — while wearing acupuncture needles in his left shoulder.

“Accu in da Sun! Daayuuum!,” Jackson captioned the selfies, which provided a close-up look at the Pulp Fiction star, who was spotted eating ice cream with NBA legend Magic Johnson in Saint-Tropez, France on July 5.

Samuel L Jackson accupuncture cups

Samuel L Jackson/Instagram

In another image, the Academy Award winner could be seen looking at his phone with a collection of cupping cups resting on his upper spine and shoulders.

“Lil cupping to cap it off!” Jackson joked in the caption, which also showed the deck of a luxury yacht and a view of the Meditteranean Sea.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When he’s not resting and relaxing, Jackson has been busy attending award shows and becoming a viral meme in the process.

The 74-year-old went to this year’s Tony Awards with his wife, actress LaTanya Richardson Jackson at United Palace on Jun. 12. where he was nominated for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play for his turn in the revival of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson.

When Jackson lost out to four-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz, his televised reaction was immediately turned into a meme that went viral.

Samuel L Jackson accupuncture cups

Samuel L Jackson/Instagram

“My reaction is always a meme,” he explained to PEOPLE shortly afterward. “I was just agreeing when they said [the winner]. I was like, 'Mm-hmm. Just like I thought.' The expectation was that. I would've been shocked had I won."

Jackson has been married to LaTanya since 1980. They share one daughter, Zoe, 41, who is also an Emmy-winning reality TV producer.

In March 2022, LaTanya told PEOPLE that the pair made a pact to stay together “no matter what”.

"In the beginning, we always said the most revolutionary thing that Black people could do was stay together, raise their children with the nucleus of having a father and a mother, since everybody likes to pretend that that's not the dynamic of the African American family. That it's just children out here being raised by women, which we know is false," said LaTanya. "In order to change that narrative, we made a decision to say, 'We are going to stay together no matter what. We'll figure it out.' "

Related Articles
flights-peru-uk-british-airways.jpg
British Airways Passenger Uses Broken Wine Bottle to Attack Another Flier: 'Truly Frightening'
Samuel L. Jackson and Magic Johnson are seen enjoying an ice cream in Saint-Tropez, France. The NBA Los Angeles Lakers legend and the prolific actor were seen boarding a water taxi to a mega yacht.
Magic Johnson & Samuel L. Jackson Eat Ice Cream in Saint-Tropez, Plus Cardi B, Jenna Ortega and More
Matt Damon packs on the PDA with his wife Luciana Bozan Barroso while enjoying a day at the Paraga beach, at Tasos Taverna, in Mykonos.
Matt Damon Kisses Wife Luciana Barroso During PDA-Filled Beach Day in Mykonos
Jon Hamm and his wife Anna Osceola start their honeymoon in Mallorca by going to a beach club where they had lunch and spent the day on the sunbeds and swimming in the sea.
Shirtless Jon Hamm Soaks Up the Sun During Spanish Honeymoon with New Wife Anna Osceola
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos in Greece
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Accidentally End Up on Nude Beach During Family Vacation in Greece
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on Why Their Marriage Works So Well: 'We Took the Time'
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on Why Their Marriage Works So Well: 'We Took the Time' (Exclusive)
Tatum O'Neal photographed at The Variel in Woodland Hills, CA, on June 27, 2023
Tatum O’Neal On Her Near-Fatal Stroke: 'I Woke Up From a Coma Without Any Words'
Pregnant Jana Kramer Bares Baby Bump in Bikini While Paddleboarding on Lake with Kids
Jana Kramer Takes Her Baby Bump Paddleboarding During Lake Day with Kids: 'Grateful for It All'
United CEO apologizes for flying private as airline cancels thousands of flights
United Airlines CEO Apologizes for Flying Private as Airline Cancels Thousands of Flights
John, Chrissy, and the kids spent the night at the Barbie/Ken AirBnB
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Their Kids Spend the Night at Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse
Barack Obama, Tom Hanks and families at Cantina
Barack Obama and Tom Hanks Spotted Together on Greek Vacation with Their Families
Darian Brinkley
WATCH: Man Proposes Mid-Flight with the Help of His Fellow Passengers in Sweet Video
Jerry Seinfeld on vacation with his wife Jessica in Saint-Tropez, in the south of France on June 28, 2023.
Shirtless Jerry Seinfeld Spotted Yachting with Wife Jessica in the South of France
Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Family Vacation Pics with Son Moses and Husband Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Family Vacation Photos from Italy with Son Moses and Husband Brad Falchuk
Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth, and Liam Hemsworth are seen spending their family holidays together out on the Greek Island of Mykonos. The trio were spotted smoking cigars, dancing and snapping photos with their wives and partners while on vacation together.
Matt Damon Goes on Mykonos Vacation with Chris and Liam Hemsworth – See the Pictures!
"Kim Kardashian West" Episode 1807 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kim Kardashian West and Kenan Thompson during the "Skims" sketch on Saturday, October 9, 2021
WATCH: Kim Kardashian Pleads to 'Make It to 43' Amid 'Extreme' Turbulence on Private Jet