Samuel L. Jackson Treats Himself to Cupping and Acupuncture on Yacht Vacation: 'Accu in da Sun!'

Samuel L. Jackson is taking his R&R seriously!

The Marvel actor, 74, posted a photo of himself lying on a sunbed on his Instagram stories on Thursday — while wearing acupuncture needles in his left shoulder.

“Accu in da Sun! Daayuuum!,” Jackson captioned the selfies, which provided a close-up look at the Pulp Fiction star, who was spotted eating ice cream with NBA legend Magic Johnson in Saint-Tropez, France on July 5.

Samuel L Jackson/Instagram

In another image, the Academy Award winner could be seen looking at his phone with a collection of cupping cups resting on his upper spine and shoulders.

“Lil cupping to cap it off!” Jackson joked in the caption, which also showed the deck of a luxury yacht and a view of the Meditteranean Sea.

When he’s not resting and relaxing, Jackson has been busy attending award shows and becoming a viral meme in the process.

The 74-year-old went to this year’s Tony Awards with his wife, actress LaTanya Richardson Jackson at United Palace on Jun. 12. where he was nominated for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play for his turn in the revival of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson.

When Jackson lost out to four-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz, his televised reaction was immediately turned into a meme that went viral.



Samuel L Jackson/Instagram

“My reaction is always a meme,” he explained to PEOPLE shortly afterward. “I was just agreeing when they said [the winner]. I was like, 'Mm-hmm. Just like I thought.' The expectation was that. I would've been shocked had I won."



Jackson has been married to LaTanya since 1980. They share one daughter, Zoe, 41, who is also an Emmy-winning reality TV producer.

In March 2022, LaTanya told PEOPLE that the pair made a pact to stay together “no matter what”.

"In the beginning, we always said the most revolutionary thing that Black people could do was stay together, raise their children with the nucleus of having a father and a mother, since everybody likes to pretend that that's not the dynamic of the African American family. That it's just children out here being raised by women, which we know is false," said LaTanya. "In order to change that narrative, we made a decision to say, 'We are going to stay together no matter what. We'll figure it out.' "