Samuel L. Jackson Says a Deleted Scene from 'A Time to Kill' 'Kept Me from Getting an Oscar'

Samuel L. Jackson knows what movie he should have won an Academy Award for.

Jackson, 74, recently cited director Joel Schumacher's 1996 film A Time to Kill when asked by Vulture about projects he worked on where the movie did not turn out exactly how he imagined.



"In A Time to Kill, when I kill those guys, I kill them because my daughter needs to know that those guys are not on the planet anymore and they will never hurt her again — that I will do anything to protect her," the Secret Invasion star said of the movie, in which he plays a man put on trial for killing two men who sexually assault and attempt to murder his daughter. "That’s how I played that character throughout. And there were specific things we shot, things I did to make sure that she understood that, but in the editing process, they got taken out."

Jackson remarked that the film's final cut made his character look like he "planned every move to make sure that I was going to get away with it."

"When I saw it, I was sitting there like, 'What the f---?'" he added, before noting that he believes "the things they took out kept me from getting an Oscar."



Samuel L. Jackson and Matthew McConaughey in 'A Time to Kill'. Christine Loss/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

"Really, motherf------? You just took that s--- from me?" Jackson, whose lone career Oscar nomination came from 1994's Pulp Fiction, continued. "My first day working on that film, I did a speech in a room with an actor and the whole f------ set was in tears when I finished. I was like, 'Okay. I’m on the right page.' That s--- is not in the movie!"

The actor then conceded that he understood his scenes were cut down because "it wasn't my movie, and they weren’t trying to make me a star."



"That was one of the first times that I saw that s--- happen," he added to Vulture. "There are things that I’ve done in other movies where I said, 'Wait a minute. Why did you take that moment out of the movie?' Because the moment, in that movie, it’s bigger than the movie."



Elsewhere in Jackson's interview with the outlet, he recalled bestowing a beehive upon former costars and now-exes Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds for their 2008 wedding.

Samuel L. Jackson in 'A Time to Kill'. Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

As Jackson called his Hitman's Bodyguard costar "a savvy motherf---er," the Spider-Man: Far From Home star revealed he knew Reynolds, 46, through his Marvel costar Johansson, 38, who "was always talking about nature."

"So I had my assistant go out and buy 10 pounds of bees and then I bought them bee suits and the whole thing," Jackson recalled. "They kept bees for a while. They got honey for a couple of years while they were married."

He added: "And then one day the bees abandoned the hive or they abandoned the queen or some s---."



After Secret Invasion, Jackson next appears as Nick Fury in The Marvels, in theaters Nov. 10.

