Samuel L. Jackson Praises Marvel Costar Brie Larson as 'Stronger Than Most People Give Her Credit For'

Samuel L. Jackson says his friendship with Brie Larson blossomed on the set of their 2017 movie 'Kong: Skull Island'

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 20, 2023 04:08PM EDT
Samuel L. Jackson and Brie Larson attend the "Captain Marvel European Gala" held at The Curzon Mayfair on February 27, 2019
Photo:

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty

Samuel L. Jackson has nothing but praise for his Marvel costar and friend Brie Larson,

"Brie’s a stronger person than people give her credit for," Jackson, 74, told Rolling Stone in a new interview published Tuesday, as he discussed his own career and how he and Larson, 33, became close on the set of 2017's Kong: Skull Island.

Jackson described the making of that film as "not the most wonderful experience for either of us," telling the outlet: "We became great friends during that particular experience because we were having such a hard time."

"Then, we bonded through the election while we were doing her movie when Donald Trump won [the 2016 US presidential election]," Jackson continued, speaking of his 2017 film with Larson, Unicorn Store. "She was broken and I was like, “Don’t let ‘em break you. You have to be strong now.' Then, when she got Captain Marvel, she called me and was like, 'They want me in the Marvel Universe. Should I do it?' And I was like, 'Hell yeah! Let’s do it!' "

Brie Larson as Carol Danvers and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury 'Captain Marvel' Film - 2019

Disney/Marvel/Kobal/Shutterstock

Jackson, whose Marvel character Nick Fury originally befriends Larson's Carol Danvers in the '90s-set 2019 movie Captain Marvel, went on to praise Larson as someone who won't let unfair criticism "destory her."

"These incel dudes who hate strong women, or the fact that she’s a feminist who has an opinion and expressed it? Everybody wants people to be who they want them to be," Jackson said. "She is who she is, and she’s genuinely that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jackson praised his Secret Invasion costars Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Ben Mendelsohn and Don Cheadle while speaking about the new Disney+ miniseries, which features Fury as he assembles a team to stop a group of shape-shifting Skrull aliens — first introduced in Captain Marvel — from taking over Earth.

"As many Marvel movies as Don and I have been in, I don’t think we’ve ever had a conversation until Secret Invasion. And I’ve known Don forever!" Jackson noted of his friendship with Cheadle, 58. "We never had a moment onscreen that was meaningful together until this particular thing."

Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson attend the European premiere of 'Kong: Skull Island' at the Cineworld Empire Leicester Square on February 28, 2017

Julian Parker/UK Press

Jackson and Larson's characters will reunite once more in the upcoming film The Marvels, which will also costar Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani and WandaVision's Teyonah Parris as the latter pair's own powers grow "entangled with" Carol Danvers' powers, according to an official synopsis.

"My biggest concern with Marvel was trying to keep them from killing me more than anything else," Jackson joked to Rolling Stone when asked whether he had pushed for Marvel Studios to center his character in a project.

"I always wanted to tell the story about who Nick was before he had these superhero friends — when he lived in the shadow world as a spy, and how he connected with these people," he added, after noting once more that Nick Fury has not set foot in Wakanda. "Secret Invasion is not a superhero movie. It’s gritty and dark."

Secret Invasion premieres on Disney+ Thursday, while The Marvels hits theaters Nov. 10.

Related Articles
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban
Keith Urban Honors 'Sexy' Wife Nicole Kidman as She Turns 56: 'Happy Birthday Baby!'
Janet Jackson Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise Praises 'Goddess' Friend Janet Jackson After Seeing Her in Concert: 'She's a Legend'
Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman
Naomi Watts Wishes 'Darling Friend' Nicole Kidman a Happy Birthday: 'Love You to the Moon'
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. and his wife Emilie Livingston went for a walk on Sunset Blvd Los Angeles
Jeff Goldblum and Wife Emilie Hold Hands as They Step Out for Sweet Stroll Together in Los Angeles
Harrison Ford attends the premiere of 'Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny'
Harrison Ford Grows Emotional as Indiana Jones Fan Thanks Him for the Franchise: 'Means the World to Me'
Robert Downey Jr. attends MAX Original Series "Downey's Dream Cars" Los Angeles Premiere at Petersen Automotive Museum on June 16, 2023
Robert Downey Jr. Recalls Time Spent in Prison in '90s: It Was Like 'Being Sent to a Distant Planet'
Sarah Jessica Parker Robert Downey Jr.
Sarah Jessica Parker Says She Gave Ex Robert Downey Jr. 'Stability' When He Struggled with Addiction
Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson
Tom Cruise Says He Would ‘Love’ to Make a Movie with ‘Enormously Talented’ Scarlett Johansson
Jonathan Majors, center, and Meagan Good, left, leave court after a hearing on his domestic violence case
Jonathan Majors Supported by Girlfriend Meagan Good at Court Appearance amid Assault Charges
Jack Kirby and Stan Lee
Jack Kirby's Son Slams New Stan Lee Documentary for Glossing Over His Dad's Marvel Involvement
US producer and actor Tom Cruise poses on the Spanish Steps ahead of the premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" movie in Rome, on June 19, 2023. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)
Tom Cruise Says His 'Goal Since I Was Little Was to Make Movies' at 'Mission: Impossible' Rome Premiere
John Hamm, Ben Affleck
Jon Hamm Says He Almost Played Ben Affleck Role in ‘Gone Girl’ but Had ‘Mad Men’ Scheduling Conflict
Angela Bassett Says She Was âVery Comfortableâ With âHow Stella Got Her Groove Backâ Sex Scenes
Angela Bassett on Why She Felt 'Very Comfortable' with 'How Stella Got Her Groove Back' Sex Scenes
Emma Heming Willis Says Bruce Willisâs âLove Feels Like the Warmest, Coziest Blanketâ as She Celebrates Her Birthday
Emma Heming Willis Says Bruce Willis' Love Feels Like 'Coziest Blanket' as She Celebrates Her Birthday
Dwayne Johnson Shares That He and Father Rocky 'Never Reconciled' Before His Death
Dwayne Johnson Says Father's Day Has 'a Lot of Pain' Since He 'Never Reconciled' with Dad Before Death
Harrison Ford attends the premiere of Apple TV+'s "Shrinking" at Directors Guild Of America
Harrison Ford Shares the Movie Line He Uses the Most in Real Life: 'Get Off My Plane!' (Exclusive)