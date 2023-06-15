Samuel L. Jackson Is 'Still Trying to Figure Out' Why Marvel Hasn't Put Him in a 'Black Panther' Movie

Nick Fury may have some business to attend to in Wakanda, if Samuel L. Jackson has any say!

The Secret Invasion actor, 74, told IndieWire in an interview published Wednesday that while Marvel Studios hasn't asked him to appear in a Black Panther movie thus far, he's open to visiting the films' fictional nation as his Fury character.

“They didn’t ask me to go, but I’m still trying to get there,” Jackson told the outlet, joking in addition, “I need a ticket.”

The actor — who made his debut as Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)'s first-ever film, 2008's Iron Man — also noted that, 15 years on, it feels like he's been in the character's shoes "forever."

But even still, "If I had it my way, I would’ve been in every Marvel movie because, I mean, he is Nick Fury, he knows everything that’s going on," Jackson added. "I’m still trying to figure out why I’ve never been to Wakanda.”

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion (2023). Marvel Studios

Despite his absence of a Wakandan passport stamp, Jackson's Fury character has been a mainstay in MCU since he appeared in the post-credit scene of 's Iron Man, but Secret Invasion — the ninth television series in the MCU — marks the first time Jackson has headlined a Marvel storyline.

The new Disney+ series, set in the present-day MCU, will follow Fury as he learns of the invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls, an alien species who audiences will remember from 2019's Captain Marvel. Secret Invasion will follow a fan-favorite Marvel comic storyline of the same name that spanned across several editions.

The 2-minute trailer, which premiered during ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball in April, shows an intense Fury navigating the murky world of espionage after a massive explosion at the Kremlin in Moscow.

Cobie Smulders is back as Maria Hill, Fury's close ally. And we get a glimpse of Oscar winner Olivia Colman, who gives off strong villain vibes in an all-red suit as she asks Fury in the trailer, "Do you feel responsible" for the "wars fought in the shadows?"

It's Colman's first appearance in the MCU and she is joined in an all-star Secret Invasion cast that includes Ben Mendelsohn, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, Emilia Clarke and Don Cheadle.



Samuel L. Jackson at the premiere of Secret Invasion (2023). Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Speaking with PEOPLE last month about what fans can expect from the anticipated title, Smulders, 41, said, "This series is much more dark in tone than ones previous. It's hard to know who to trust."

"Secret Invasion shows us insight into the lives of agents working to keep Earth and its inhabitants safe," continued the How I Met Your Mother alum.

"Now, there is a major discovery of the Skrulls. Maria has been trying to get Nick Fury back to Earth to help with a multitude of problems but when the Skrulls become public knowledge, it finally gets his attention," she added.

But Smulders also said that "with Marvel creating content for the streaming platform, we are able to spend more time with characters and get to know their backstories and deepen their relationships."

Secret Invasion premieres Wednesday on Disney+, with new episodes dropping weekly.