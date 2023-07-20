Samuel L. Jackson Gave Scarlett Johansson, Ex Ryan Reynolds Bees for Their Wedding: They 'Abandoned the Hive'

"One day the bees abandoned the hive or they abandoned the queen or some s---," Jackson told "Vulture" about what became of the exes' honey supply

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 20, 2023 01:40PM EDT
Scarlett Johansson Samuel L Jackson Ryan Reynolds beehive
From L: Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ryan Reynolds. Photo:

Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson is one sweet wedding-gift-giver.

The Secret Invasion actor gave a wide-ranging interview to Vulture in which he recalled bestowing a beehive upon now-exes Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds for their 2008 wedding.

Calling his Hitman's Bodyguard costar "a savvy motherf---er," Jackson, 74, revealed he knew Reynolds, 46, through his Marvel costar Johansson, 38, who "was always talking about nature."

"So I had my assistant go out and buy 10 pounds of bees and then I bought them bee suits and the whole thing," the actor recalled. "They kept bees for a while. They got honey for a couple of years while they were married."

"And then one day the bees abandoned the hive or they abandoned the queen or some s---," Jackson added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Scarlett Johansson, Ryan Reynolds
Scarlett Johansson; Ryan Reynolds. Monica Schipper/Getty ; Stephen Lovekin/Getty

Johansson and the Deadpool star divorced in 2011. Reynolds later married Blake Lively in 2012, and the two share four children.

The Black Widow actress went on to marry French journalist Romain Dauriac in 2014, but the pair split in 2017. The former couple share daughter Rose Dorothy, 8. She is now married to Saturday Night Live writer and star Colin Jost. The duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in October 2020 and welcomed son Cosmo in August 2021.

Referring to Reynolds as "a good guy," Johansson said on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast in April that things changed for her when she realized the "fundamental characteristics" she wanted in the person she was in a relationship with.

"Obviously it's hard to be in a relationship anyway because you have to compromise all the time and sometimes your lives separate and come back together," the Marriage Story actress continued. "I never realized, 'Oh, it's really important for me, I need to be with a compassionate person. That's a fundamental characteristic that has to be there.'"

"Understanding what those fundamental things are that you need in a partner is a must, I think — for longevity, anyway," Johansson said. "I think identifying those things was a game-changer for me."

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. Â© 2022 MARVEL.
Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion (2023). Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios

Johansson added to Paltrow, 50: "We weren't married very long, but we were when I first met you, for Iron Man [2] or whatever."

Jackson, meanwhile, is currently appearing as his longtime Marvel character Nick Fury in Secret Invasion on Disney+, which drops its season finale on Wednesday.

Set in the present-day MCU, the show follows Fury as he learns of the invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls, an alien species that audiences will remember from 2019's Captain Marvel.

"In Secret Invasion, with Olivia Colman, when I walked in that room and she was there, we both just looked at each other and started laughing: This is going to be that kind of day. This is going to be a great day. And it was," Jackson told Vulture.

Elsewhere in the interview, he also praised his former costar Reynolds as someone "who's an enormous amount of fun to be with."

"I don’t think The Hitman’s Bodyguard is an A-list movie in anybody’s category. But I also know that if it’s me and Ryan and we’re having a good f---ing time, a lot of people are going to watch it and they’re going to be like, This is f---ing great," Jackson said. "We changed the tone of that material because we did it."

Related Articles
John Boyega for Esquire
John Boyega Doesn't 'Fixate' on Wanting Relationship: 'Haven't Met Anyone That Really Ignites That in Me'
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse wedding
Barbara Palvin Says She'll 'Never Forget the Memories' of Marrying Dylan Sprouse, Shares Wedding Video
James Cameron on Dangers of AI 40 Years After 'Terminator': 'I Warned You Guys ... and You Didn't Listen'
James Cameron on Dangers of AI 40 Years After 'Terminator': 'I Warned You Guys...and You Didn't Listen'
Megan Fox seems to be pulling MGK back into her web with ultra-sexy apparel Megan was seen bursting out of a lingerie-style top as she and MGK picked up snacks from Erewhon Organic before heading to a movie in Calabasas
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Enjoy Movie Date Together After Working on Relationship
Brie Larson as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers in Marvel Studios' THE MARVELS.
Brie Larson Says Her Cat Allergy Posed an Issue on 'The Marvels' Set: 'A Lot of the CGI Budget'
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton wearing Ralph Lauren, attends the Ralph Lauren Suite during The Championships, Wimbledon
Zawe Ashton Shares Advice Fiancé Tom Hiddleston Gave About Joining Marvel: 'He Really Empowered Me'
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse wedding
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Plan to Have a Larger Second Wedding Ceremony in California This Fall
Chris Hemsworth Wishes Wife Elsa Pataky Happy Birthday: 'Love You Always'
Chris Hemsworth Wishes Wife Elsa Pataky Happy 47th Birthday: 'Love You Always'
Andy Cohen, Bethenny Frankel, Jason Hoppy
Bethenny Frankel Says Andy Cohen 'Told Me' to Marry Ex Jason Hoppy: 'Worst Idea in History'
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck
Matt Damon Reveals the 'Three Most Significant Partnerships' in His Life — and Where Ben Affleck Fits in
Bruce Willis Die Hard lot 2018
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Throwback Video of Their Family Visit to 'Die Hard' Mural: 'So Proud'
Tori Spelling Leans on Mom Candy amid Dean McDermott Marriage Woes as Both Women Focus on Tori's Kids
Tori Spelling Leans on Mom Candy amid Dean McDermott Marriage Woes as Both Women Focus on Tori's Kids (Source)
Christine Costner, Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner and Ex Dispute Who Gets Silverware, Bowls and TVs as She Prepares to Move Out
Kurt Russell (L) and Goldie Hawn attend DuJour's Jason Binn and Kurt Russell's celebration of Goldie Hawn and The Hawn Foundation
Goldie Hawn Says She and Kurt Russell Never Married to Preserve Their ‘Independent Thinking’
Stanley Tucci (L) and Felicity Blunt attend the Women's Prize For Fiction 2023
Stanley Tucci Once Tried Breaking Up with Wife Felicity Because He Was 'Afraid' of 21-Year Age Gap
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck gets a brotherlly grab by Casey Affleck at the "Manchester By The Sea" Los Angeles Premiere at AMPAS Samuel Goldwyn Theater on November 14, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Matt Damon on Being Directed by Best Friend Ben Affleck: 'We Can Just Say, You Suck' (Exclusive Clip)