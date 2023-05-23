Samuel L. Jackson Reveals Wife LaTanya Had To Remind Him of His Own Engagement Story

Samuel L. Jackson is opening up about how he and wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson once had different versions of their own engagement story.

“My story was, I came home one day and (LaTanya) already had these invitations printed up, and she gave me a stack and said ‘Be here,' " Jackson, 74, revealed about the start of his 42-year marriage on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“She said ‘No, that’s not what happened," he added about his wife’s reaction to the story — and how she then put him straight.

“I actually had to go and talk to her grandfather because he’d told her he wanted to walk her down the aisle before she died," revealed Jackson. "So I went and asked him for her hand or whatever.”

"That’s probably what happened, because I was on drugs, and I probably didn’t know what the hell was going on at the time," continued the Pulp Fiction star. "So, she’s probably right!”

Despite this, Jackson — who has been open about his addictions in the past — joked that he still liked his version better, as “it sounds so much fun”.

Elsewhere on the show, Jackson remembered his "big" wedding to LaTanya, which involved 23 bridesmaids who also acted as performers.

The actor likened the ceremony to a “production”, due to the large scale, saying “(LaTanya) had her 23 friends, who were dancers and singers, and people performed — it was a production! It was the bomb!"

“We got reviewed in the theater section of the Atlanta Journal Constitution. Best show in town that night — we killed it! Yeah, it was a BIG wedding.”



The Jacksons have been married 42 years. John Lamparski/Getty

The Jacksons have been married since 1980 and share one daughter, Zoe, 41. As well as succeeding in marriage, the couple also works together professionally. In 2022 La Tanya directed her husband in the Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson.

While promoting the show ahead of its Sept. 19 Broadway bow, LaTanya discussed working so closely with her husband and how she’d even give him some notes on his performance over dinner.

"Let me just say: Do know that when I leave the theater — as late as it is, after they leave — I go home and cook, and then I do the dishes, just so we're all on that page," the Tony Award-nominated actress told PEOPLE during a press conference with the cast.



Samuel L. Jackson and Jennifer Hudson. Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

"Then, over dinner, of course we discuss what has transpired during the day because I find that sometimes it's easier to offer suggestions at that time — of what could be, you know, lifted. And maybe we want to look at this a different way. That's an easier time to do it because that's the time that we usually spend together."

"But what do you think?" she then asked Samuel, who simply nodded his head in agreement. Added LaTanya: "Good answer."





