Samuel L. Jackson Reveals Wife LaTanya Had To Remind Him of His Own Engagement Story

The Marvel actor said Monday that the couple recalls their journey to marriage beginning very differently

By Escher Walcott
Published on May 23, 2023 04:25 AM
LaTanya Richardson (L) and Samuel L. Jackson attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Kong: Skull Island" at Dolby Theatre on March 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Samuel L. Jackson and wife LaTanya. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Samuel L. Jackson is opening up about how he and wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson once had different versions of their own engagement story. 

“My story was, I came home one day and (LaTanya) already had these invitations printed up, and she gave me a stack and said ‘Be here,' " Jackson, 74, revealed about the start of his 42-year marriage on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“She said ‘No, that’s not what happened," he added about his wife’s reaction to the story — and how she then put him straight.

“I actually had to go and talk to her grandfather because he’d told her he wanted to walk her down the aisle before she died," revealed Jackson. "So I went and asked him for her hand or whatever.”

"That’s probably what happened, because I was on drugs, and I probably didn’t know what the hell was going on at the time," continued the Pulp Fiction star. "So, she’s probably right!”

RELATED: Cobie Smulders Prepares Fans for Marvel's 'Secret Invasion': 'It's Much More Dark in Tone' (Exclusive)

Despite this, Jackson — who has been open about his addictions in the past — joked that he still liked his version better, as “it sounds so much fun”.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Elsewhere on the show, Jackson remembered his "big" wedding to LaTanya, which involved 23 bridesmaids who also acted as performers. 

The actor likened the ceremony to a “production”, due to the large scale, saying “(LaTanya) had her 23 friends, who were dancers and singers, and people performed — it was a production! It was the bomb!"

“We got reviewed in the theater section of the Atlanta Journal Constitution. Best show in town that night — we killed it! Yeah, it was a BIG wedding.”

La Tanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson attend the "The Piano Lesson" Broadway photocall at The Skylark on September 07, 2022 in New York City.
The Jacksons have been married 42 years. John Lamparski/Getty

RELATED: Who Is Samuel L. Jackson's Wife? All About LaTanya Richardson Jackson

The Jacksons have been married since 1980 and share one daughter, Zoe, 41. As well as succeeding in marriage, the couple also works together professionally. In 2022 La Tanya directed her husband in the Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson.

While promoting the show ahead of its Sept. 19 Broadway bow, LaTanya discussed working so closely with her husband and how she’d even give him some notes on his performance over dinner.

"Let me just say: Do know that when I leave the theater — as late as it is, after they leave — I go home and cook, and then I do the dishes, just so we're all on that page," the Tony Award-nominated actress told PEOPLE during a press conference with the cast.

Samuel L. Jackson and Wife LaTanya Have Different Versions of How They Got Engaged
Samuel L. Jackson and Jennifer Hudson.

Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

"Then, over dinner, of course we discuss what has transpired during the day because I find that sometimes it's easier to offer suggestions at that time — of what could be, you know, lifted. And maybe we want to look at this a different way. That's an easier time to do it because that's the time that we usually spend together."

"But what do you think?" she then asked Samuel, who simply nodded his head in agreement. Added LaTanya: "Good answer."



Related Articles
Club Zero Cast
Cannes Audience Shocked by Vomit Scene in Mia Wasikowska Movie 'Club Zero': 'Is It Over Yet?'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Megan Fox and MGK 'Still Not Back to Normal' as They Try for 'Better' Relationship: Source (Exclusive)
Johnny Depp attends the "Jeanne Du Barry" press conference at the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Johnny Depp 'Doing Fantastic' After Cannes Appearance: 'He Is Much Happier' Now, Says Source (Exclusive)
Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good confirm their relationship as the troubled Marvel actor looks to be dropped from Marvel franchise after abuse allegations
Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Seen Traveling Together as Actor Faces Assault Charges
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wPwzBUui1GA The Color Purple | Official Trailer Warner Bros. Pictures 10.9M subscribers
'The Color Purple' Musical Trailer: Fantasia Barrino Stars in Emotional First Glimpse of New Movie
EZRA MILLER as Barry Allen / The Flash, EZRA MILLER as Barry Allen / The Flash and SASHA CALLE as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “THE FLASH,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Meet 'The Flash' Cast: From Past DC Universe Appearances to Off-Screen Controversies
HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 10: Actor Ray Stevenson at The World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Thor: Ragnarok" at the El Capitan Theatre on October 10, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney)
Ray Stevenson, 'Thor' and 'Divergent' Actor, Dead at 58
Natalie Portman, STAR WARS: EPISODE I - THE PHANTOM MENACE
Natalie Portman Says She's 'Open' to Reprising 'Star Wars' Role: 'No One's Ever Asked Me to Return'
The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Natalie Portman Says Women Are 'Expected to Behave' Differently Than Men at Cannes
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender attend the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" red carpet during the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)
Alicia Vikander Walks Cannes Carpet with Husband Michael Fassbender at Premiere for 'Firebrand'
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, You Hurt My Feelings
Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Why She Identified with Her 'Devastated' Character in 'You Hurt My Feelings' (Exclusive)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 24: (L-R) Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney pose for photos as they promote the upcoming film "Anyone But You" at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sydney Sweeney Says Filming 'Anyone But You' with Glen Powell Included 'Laughter 24-7' (Exclusive)
Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Hold Hands in Cannes After He Premieres Movie at Festival
(L-R): Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Halle Bailey Called 'Perfect Ariel' in 'Little Mermaid' Reviews: 'Impossible Not to Fall in Love with Her'
Demi Moore, Andrew McCarthy
Demi Moore and Andrew McCarthy Enjoy 'St. Elmo's Fire' Reunion: 'So Great to See'
Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington Double Talk
Zoe Saldaña Talks 'Special' Reunion with Cast in 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Blu-Ray Content (Exclusive)