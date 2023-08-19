Samuel L. Jackson Celebrates 43rd Wedding Anniversary with Wife LaTanya: ‘I Think We Can Make 43 More!’

Samuel L. Jackson is celebrating a milestone with wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

On Friday, the Secret Invasion actor, 74, shared a series of photos and a sweet video of them dancing together on Instagram to celebrate their 43 years of marriage.

In the first shot on his Instagram story, Samuel posted a black and white photo of the pair posing for the camera, with LaTanya looking over at Jackson sweetly while he appeared to look down at their joined hands.

“Happy Anniversary,” he wrote over the photo, adding that 43 years happened “in the blink of an eye.”

Samuel L. Jackson shared a photo on his Instagram Story posing with his wife on a couch. Samuel L Jackson/Instagram

The star shared a followup shot sitting on a chair with his wife resting her arms on his shoulders. He noted, “It’s 53 really” alongside pink heart emojis. “She test drove me for 10 😆😆!! I passed 😍😍😍.”

He finalized the posts with a hilarious video of him and his wife, each wearing black flared pants, grooving to music together on a yacht. In one move, he points up and down at his wife and flares his arms, as others on the boat could be heard cheering them on.

Over the video he wrote, “I think we can make 43 more!!! Love everlasting!!!!!!”

In May, Samuel joked on The Jennifer Hudson Show that he and his Tony-award winning wife, who tied the knot in 1980, each once had different versions of their own engagement story.

LaTanya Richardson and Samuel L. Jackson attend The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

“My story was, I came home one day and (LaTanya) already had these invitations printed up, and she gave me a stack and said ‘Be here,'" Jackson told host Jennifer Hudson.

However, he said she recalled things much differently. “She said, ‘No, that’s not what happened,’" he continued. “I actually had to go and talk to her grandfather… So I went and asked him for her hand or whatever.”

"That’s probably what happened, because I was on drugs, and I probably didn’t know what the hell was going on at the time," added the Pulp Fiction star. "So, she’s probably right!”

Though Jackson — who has been open about his addictions in the past — joked that he still liked his version better, as “it sounds so much fun.”

LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson attend The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

The couple share one daughter, Zoe, 41. As well as succeeding several years in marriage, the pair also works together professionally. In 2022 LaTanya directed her husband in the Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson.

While promoting the show ahead of its Sept. 19 Broadway bow last year, LaTanya discussed working so closely with her husband and how she’d even give him some notes on his performance over dinner.

“... We discuss what has transpired during the day because I find that sometimes it's easier to offer suggestions at that time — of what could be, you know, lifted. And maybe we want to look at this a different way,” she told PEOPLE during a press conference with the cast. "That's an easier time to do it because that's the time that we usually spend together."

