Samuel L. Jackson Celebrates 43rd Wedding Anniversary with Wife LaTanya: ‘I Think We Can Make 43 More!’

“It’s 53 really” Jackson joked, adding, “She test drove me for 10!! I passed”

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 19, 2023 03:51PM EDT
Samuel L Jackson wishing his wife a happy anniversary
Photo:

Barry King/Getty

Samuel L. Jackson is celebrating a milestone with wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

On Friday, the Secret Invasion actor, 74, shared a series of photos and a sweet video of them dancing together on Instagram to celebrate their 43 years of marriage.

In the first shot on his Instagram story, Samuel posted a black and white photo of the pair posing for the camera, with LaTanya looking over at Jackson sweetly while he appeared to look down at their joined hands.

“Happy Anniversary,” he wrote over the photo, adding that 43 years happened “in the blink of an eye.”

Samuel L Jackson wishing his wife a happy anniversary
Samuel L. Jackson shared a photo on his Instagram Story posing with his wife on a couch.

Samuel L Jackson/Instagram

The star shared a followup shot sitting on a chair with his wife resting her arms on his shoulders. He noted, “It’s 53 really” alongside pink heart emojis. “She test drove me for 10  😆😆!! I passed 😍😍😍.”

He finalized the posts with a hilarious video of him and his wife, each wearing black flared pants, grooving to music together on a yacht. In one move, he points up and down at his wife and flares his arms, as others on the boat could be heard cheering them on.

Over the video he wrote, “I think we can make 43 more!!! Love everlasting!!!!!!”

In May, Samuel joked on The Jennifer Hudson Show that he and his Tony-award winning wife, who tied the knot in 1980, each once had different versions of their own engagement story. 

LaTanya Richardson and Samuel L. Jackson attend The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
LaTanya Richardson and Samuel L. Jackson attend The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

“My story was, I came home one day and (LaTanya) already had these invitations printed up, and she gave me a stack and said ‘Be here,'" Jackson told host Jennifer Hudson.

However, he said she recalled things much differently. “She said, ‘No, that’s not what happened,’" he continued. “I actually had to go and talk to her grandfather… So I went and asked him for her hand or whatever.”

"That’s probably what happened, because I was on drugs, and I probably didn’t know what the hell was going on at the time," added the Pulp Fiction star. "So, she’s probably right!”

Though Jackson — who has been open about his addictions in the past — joked that he still liked his version better, as “it sounds so much fun.”

LaTanya Richardson and Samuel L. Jackson
LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson attend The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple share one daughter, Zoe, 41. As well as succeeding several years in marriage, the pair also works together professionally. In 2022 LaTanya directed her husband in the Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson.

While promoting the show ahead of its Sept. 19 Broadway bow last year, LaTanya discussed working so closely with her husband and how she’d even give him some notes on his performance over dinner.

“... We discuss what has transpired during the day because I find that sometimes it's easier to offer suggestions at that time — of what could be, you know, lifted. And maybe we want to look at this a different way,” she told PEOPLE during a press conference with the cast. "That's an easier time to do it because that's the time that we usually spend together."

Related Articles
SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS,
Original 'Snow White' Director's Son, 91, Slams Disney's Upcoming Remake as 'Woke': 'Not into Any of That'
Morgan Freeman on Importance of Highlighting Untold History in '761st Tank Battalion' Doc
Morgan Freeman on Importance of Highlighting Untold History in '761st Tank Battalion' Doc (Exclusive)
Reese Witherspoon Wishes Mom a Happy Birthday
Reese Witherspoon Wishes Her Mom a Happy Birthday: 'Thank You for Always Believing in My Dreams'
Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen depart after his 80th birthday celebration at Locanda Verde, Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin
See Alec Baldwin, Uma Thurman and More Stars Who Stepped Out for Robert De Niro's 80th Birthday Party
Jon Hamm wife Anna Osceola shopping Hamptons New York 08 17 23
Newlyweds Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola Step Out for Shopping Trip in the Hamptons
Zac Efron Camp Kodak
Zac Efron Teams up With Kodiak Cakes to Help Save the Grizzly Bears
Robert De Niro attends the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese, Tiffany Chen and More Gather to Celebrate Robert De Niro’s 80th Birthday
Johnny Depp (L) and Girlfriend Vanessa Paradis attend the 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California
All About Lily-Rose Depp’s Parents, Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis
Pamela Anderson Recalls Being Neighbors with Barbie Creator Ruth Handler, Who Gave Her Doll in Red Swimsuit
Pamela Anderson Recalls Being Neighbors with Barbie Creator Ruth Handler and the Gift She Once Gave Her
She Came to Me | Official Trailer
Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei and Anne Hathaway Navigate Messy Love in 'She Came to Me' Trailer
Robert De Niro (L) and Drena De Niro attends the 19th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 1, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California
Robert De Niro Turns 80! Daughter Drena De Niro and More Wish Actor a Happy Birthday
Pamela Anderson models for Aritzia
Pamela Anderson Says Strangers Apologize and Tell Her 'I Like You Now' After Reading Her Memoir
Michael Cera Mary Elizabeth Winstead Johnny Simmons Ellen Wong Alison Pill Mark Webber Scott Pilgrim Vs the World - 2010
Michael Cera Missed His ‘Group of Friends’ When ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Ended: I ‘Was a Little Depressed’
Jamie Foxx Is 'Finally' Starting to Feel Like Himself After 'Unexpected Dark Journey' https://www.instagram.com/p/CwBwKoLrU6r/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D
Jamie Foxx Is 'Finally' Starting to Feel Like Himself After 'Unexpected Dark Journey'
BBD-TRL-88737r Film Name: BLUE BEETLE Copyright: Â© 2023 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. TM & Â© DC Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/â¢ & Â© DC Comics Caption: XOLO MARIDUEÃA as Jaime Reyes in Warner Bros. Picturesâ action adventure âBLUE BEETLE,â a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
'Blue Beetle' Reviews Praise 'Crowd-Pleasing' DC Superhero Movie for Its 'Authenticity'
Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.
When Will ‘Oppenheimer’ Be Available to Stream? How to Watch the Film at Home