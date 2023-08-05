This Smart TV Changed the Way I Watch All My Favorite Shows and Looks Beautiful in My Home

An embarrassing truth about me is that I am an extremely low-tech person. It’s not that I don’t like my phone and its apps or my laptop, e-reader, or digital frame, I just don’t always know, exactly, what I’m doing with it. That goes double for TVs — I never understood what all of the numbers or acronyms meant and didn’t think I’d ever care, but that all changed after I was able to test the Samsung Frame TV. Now, I can’t imagine watching all of my favorite shows or streaming live sports without it.

Watching TV for the first time on the Samsung Frame was like seeing a movie in IMAX after only ever viewing films on an old, box-shaped TV. The crystal clear picture displays everything including the blades of grass on a MLB field to the flowing strands in a Real Housewife’s hair toss with incredible clarity and sharpness. The colors are warm, vivid, and lifelike, and after two months, there hasn’t been a moment of lag, unresponsiveness, or a single glitch to speak of. Plus, all of the features are so unique and fun.

First off, the Frame TV isn’t your average 4K Quantum HDR (meaning it has a total of about 8.3 million pixels and the capability to display fantastic color and sharpness) smart TV. While it has all of the bells and whistles of TVs within the same breed, such as the ability to download and stream from apps like Max, Netflix, Hulu, and more, the Frame has the unique ability to showcase all of your favorite photos when you’re not watching your shows or movies. It’s called Art Mode, and it was easy and even fun to set up in just a manner of minutes, which turns the TV into a hanging work of art — even when it’s technically turned off.

Speaking to my low-tech sensibilities, the TV — which comes in seven sizes ranging from $600 to $4,300 — also has fewer wires than anything else in my home that needs to be plugged in. The setup was a breeze, it connected to our home’s WiFi in seconds, and we were up and running before I even had the box it came in out the door. The only step that took a moment was finding a stud on our wall, so we could hang the TV with the included mount that made it sit nearly flush against the wall in a seamless and deeply satisfying way.

This Samsung TV can also stream Xbox games, make video phone calls, and get you off the couch with its health app, but my favorite feature is its anti-reflection matte display. It might be surprising to some, but my high-rise New York City apartment building gets a ton of light, which shines through predominantly in the living room and, historically, has made TV watching during the day a competitive sport where my husband and I jockey for the one couch spot with the least amount of glare. Now, regardless of how bright the sun is shining, every seat in our home is a prime TV-viewing spot.

Give your home a major upgrade for your TV watching experience by investing in the Samsung Frame TV today, and see reality TV shows, sports, movies, and live events in a whole new way.

