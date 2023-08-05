Lifestyle Tech This Smart TV Changed the Way I Watch All My Favorite Shows and Looks Beautiful in My Home The Samsung Frame's crystal clear display and easy-to-use features make TV watching a joy By Ariel Scotti Ariel Scotti Ariel Scotti is an Ecommerce Partnerships Writer with six years of experience in food, cooking, and kitchen tools, beauty and skincare products, health and wellness reporting, style, and all things cleaning, organizing, and holidays. Along with story production, headline crafting, and copy editing experience, she has specialized in SEO for four years. She has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021 and written for brands like Food & Wine, PEOPLE, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Health, Shape, Martha Stewart Living, and more. To date, Ariel has contributed 200 Ecommerce articles driving $280k in revenue. She earned her masters in journalism from New York University where she wrote for the school blog and paper. An avid home cook, reader, and skincare lover, Ariel has made herself an expert in the areas she covers in her professional life via her real-life passions. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 5, 2023 07:30AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Samsung An embarrassing truth about me is that I am an extremely low-tech person. It’s not that I don’t like my phone and its apps or my laptop, e-reader, or digital frame, I just don’t always know, exactly, what I’m doing with it. That goes double for TVs — I never understood what all of the numbers or acronyms meant and didn’t think I’d ever care, but that all changed after I was able to test the Samsung Frame TV. Now, I can’t imagine watching all of my favorite shows or streaming live sports without it. Watching TV for the first time on the Samsung Frame was like seeing a movie in IMAX after only ever viewing films on an old, box-shaped TV. The crystal clear picture displays everything including the blades of grass on a MLB field to the flowing strands in a Real Housewife’s hair toss with incredible clarity and sharpness. The colors are warm, vivid, and lifelike, and after two months, there hasn’t been a moment of lag, unresponsiveness, or a single glitch to speak of. Plus, all of the features are so unique and fun. Samsung Frame TV Samsung Buy Now $600 First off, the Frame TV isn’t your average 4K Quantum HDR (meaning it has a total of about 8.3 million pixels and the capability to display fantastic color and sharpness) smart TV. While it has all of the bells and whistles of TVs within the same breed, such as the ability to download and stream from apps like Max, Netflix, Hulu, and more, the Frame has the unique ability to showcase all of your favorite photos when you’re not watching your shows or movies. It’s called Art Mode, and it was easy and even fun to set up in just a manner of minutes, which turns the TV into a hanging work of art — even when it’s technically turned off. Target’s Back-to-School Section Includes Hundreds of Storage Solutions for as Little as $3 Speaking to my low-tech sensibilities, the TV — which comes in seven sizes ranging from $600 to $4,300 — also has fewer wires than anything else in my home that needs to be plugged in. The setup was a breeze, it connected to our home’s WiFi in seconds, and we were up and running before I even had the box it came in out the door. The only step that took a moment was finding a stud on our wall, so we could hang the TV with the included mount that made it sit nearly flush against the wall in a seamless and deeply satisfying way. This Samsung TV can also stream Xbox games, make video phone calls, and get you off the couch with its health app, but my favorite feature is its anti-reflection matte display. It might be surprising to some, but my high-rise New York City apartment building gets a ton of light, which shines through predominantly in the living room and, historically, has made TV watching during the day a competitive sport where my husband and I jockey for the one couch spot with the least amount of glare. Now, regardless of how bright the sun is shining, every seat in our home is a prime TV-viewing spot. Give your home a major upgrade for your TV watching experience by investing in the Samsung Frame TV today, and see reality TV shows, sports, movies, and live events in a whole new way. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Selena Gomez Wore a Not-So-Typical Swimsuit Cover-Up in the Comfy Style Jennifer Garner Often Wears 10 Summer Blouses We're Loving at Amazon Right Now — All Under $50 Jennifer Lopez Shopped in the Hamptons in a Summery T-Shirt — Shop 6 White Tees Starting at $8