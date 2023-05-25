Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This ‘Soft and Airy’ T-Shirt That Comes in 100+ Colors and Starts at Just $12

“I love that it is flattering, feels great on, and can be dressed up or down!”

Published on May 25, 2023

Before the unofficial start of summer kicks off this holiday weekend, Amazon shoppers are adding this highly rated T-shirt to their wardrobe for the new season. 

This week, the Sampeel Side Split T-Shirt has been climbing Amazon’s Movers and Shakers fashion chart, which displays all of the site’s most sought-after clothing, shoes, and accessories in real time. That means a bunch of shoppers are buying the tee while it’s on sale in a handful of colors.

Available in sizes up to 3XL, the trending top is made of polyester, rayon, and a bit of spandex, so it’s soft to the touch and has some stretch. It has a loose drape that’s ideal for the hot days ahead. And it features several cute design details, including a V-neck, rolled short sleeves, and side slits at the hem. 

SAMPEEL Women's V Neck T Shirts Rolled Short Sleeve Side Split Summer Tops Loose Fit

Amazon

Buy It! Sampeel Side Split T-Shirt in Black, $11.99–$23.99 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

A summer closet essential, the versatile T-shirt looks great with denim shorts and sleek sneakers for casual outings. You can also dress it up with a skirt, strappy sandals, and jewelry if you're headed to the office or a weekend brunch. 

One of the biggest draws of the tee? It comes in 120 (yes, 120!) colors and patterns, including purple, bright blue, and gray. Whether you’re looking for easy-to-style neutrals or bright hues for a pop of color, you’re bound to find the perfect shade for your closet. Pricing varies by color and size, but you can snag the shirt for less than $30 right now

More than 33,700 customers have given it a five-star rating, calling it “soft and airy” as well as “lightweight and cool” in reviews. One shopper wrote, “This shirt is so comfortable and fits great,” and added, “The material is not sheer at all.” And another reviewer shared, “I love that it is flattering, feels great on, and can be dressed up or down!”

Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to shop the Sampeel Side Split T-Shirt shoppers are raving about!

SAMPEEL Women's V Neck T Shirts Rolled Short Sleeve Side Split Summer Tops Loose Fit

Amazon

Buy It! Sampeel Side Split T-Shirt in Mauve, $11.99–$24.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

SAMPEEL Women's V Neck T Shirts Rolled Short Sleeve Side Split Summer Tops Loose Fit

Amazon

Buy It! Sampeel Side Split T-Shirt in Gray, $11.99–$24.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

SAMPEEL Women's V Neck T Shirts Rolled Short Sleeve Side Split Summer Tops Loose Fit

Amazon

Buy It! Sampeel Side Split T-Shirt in Blue, $11.99–$24.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

