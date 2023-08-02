Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Relationship Timeline

Here's a look back at Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's history together.

The former couple's relationship started on MTV's hit reality series Jersey Shore in 2009, a romance that was then chronicled throughout the show's original six-season run until it wrapped in 2012.

Their relationship began after Giancola's brief flirtation with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino when season 1 premiered, ultimately evolving into one of the most talked about storylines in the show's history.

While there was undoubtedly romance between Giancola and Ortiz-Magro, their relationship was nonetheless drama-filled. Despite leaving their vacation as a couple by the end of season 1 in 2009, they split for the first time during the reunion show in January 2010.

As the series continued, fans had a front-row seat to Giancola and Ortiz-Magro's tumultuous relationship that was infamously on-again, off-again in the three years that followed. They officially called it quits in 2014.

RELATED: Sammi 'Sweetheart' and Ronnie Both Return in 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Trailer: 'Is This Real?!'

Not only was the former couple a topic of conversation in the original series but they were constantly talked about when the show's spinoff, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, premiered in 2018. Giancola didn't return (although she was invited back).

At the time of the show's premiere, Giancola explained on Instagram why she decided to sit the reboot out: "I am not the same as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations."

Ortiz-Magro, meanwhile, left the MTV series for his mental health in 2021. He told his costars: "I feel like I needed a change of scenery and just a change of pace in my life."

Now for the first time since 2012, the former couple is expected to have a highly-anticipated reunion — and stir up even more drama — when season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres on Aug. 3.

Here's a look back at Giancola and Ortiz-Magro's relationship timeline.

December 3, 2009: Sammi and Ronnie's relationship begins

Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Chris Roque/Getty Images

Fans were first introduced to Giancola and Ortiz-Magro when season 1 of Jersey Shore premiered on Dec. 3, 2009. Their relationship began to unfold in the first episode, but only after Giancola explored a flirtation with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.

Despite the brief, yet infamous, love triangle between the three — and Sorrentino's numerous attempts at interfering in the couple's relationship — Giancola made it clear that she only had eyes for Ortiz-Magro.



December 10, 2009: Sammi and Ronnie go on their first date

Giancola and Ortiz-Magro spent their first date riding go-karts. Fans not only watched the love bubble between the two when episode 3 aired, but they had a front-row seat to the drama that ensued when Ortiz-Magro went off to dance with another girl.

Using jealousy as her tactic for revenge, Giancola began flirting with an attractive cop. She ultimately declared she was “done” with Ortiz-Magro, marking the first of the many drama-filled moments that took place throughout their romance.

January 14, 2010: Sammi and Ronnie decide they want to stay together after the show

After an entire season of ups and downs — including drunken nights, regretful hookups and brief jail time — Giancola and Ortiz-Magro decided they wanted to continue their relationship off-screen, following the season 1 finale.



January 21, 2010: Sammi and Ronnie break up for the first time

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Despite their profession of love for each other and ambitious decision to stay together after season 1 wrapped filming, Giancola and Ortiz-Magro called off their romance on camera during the live reunion special that aired on Jan. 21, 2010.

The reunion special featured unseen footage of Giancola having an intimate conversation with Sorrentino, recounting their initial spark at the beginning of the season. Sorrentino then gave her a quick kiss near her mouth.

After watching the clip back, Ortiz-Magro didn't appear to be mad at their actions but rather, Giancola's intimate conversations with Sorrentino after having vocalized her disinterest in him.

The couple's back-and-forth heated up — ultimately leading Giancola to announce, "We're, like, done." She continued, "If he's going to ruin something that's so good over that, then that's his own problem."



July 29, 2010: Sammi and Ronnie get back together when season 2 premieres

After spending their time away from the cameras not talking, Ortiz-Magro and Giancola both entered season 2 single. However, they instantly got back together.

But in common Ortiz-Magro and Giancola fashion, the two split up after spending a drunken night together after going out to a Miami club. Giancola called things off when she found the number of Ortiz-Magro's ex in his belongings.

August 26, 2010: Snooki writes an anonymous letter to Sammi exposing Ronnie

Fed up with Ortiz-Magro, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley wrote an anonymous letter to Giancola that exposed her beau's unloyal behavior behind her back.

The infamous letter read: "Sam, the first night at BED when you left, Ron made out with two girls and put his head between a cocktail waitress's breasts. [He] also was grinding with multiple fat women. When you left crying at Klutch, Ron was holding hands and dancing with a female and took down her number. Multiple people in the house know, therefore you should know the truth."

Giancola declared that she was “done” with Ortiz-Magro for good.

October 21, 2010: Sammi and Ronnie have a drama-filled night in the season 2 finale

Although Giancola announced that she was calling it quits with Ortiz-Magro upon reading the infamous letter, the two talked it out and all was seemingly fine. The remaining episodes of season 2 were in part filled with sex and make-outs — and naturally, the season was rounded out with a blow-out fight.

January 27, 2011: Sammi and Ronnie have several altercations during season 3

Troy Rizzo/Getty

Season 3 was the epitome of an on-again, off-again relationship for Giancola and Ortiz-Magro. Throughout its 13 episodes, fans witnessed verbal confrontations and sometimes physical altercations — like when Giancola punched Ortiz-Magro in the jaw after a fight in the club.

But fists weren't the only thing thrown around throughout season 3. Mattresses were infamously flung about as Ortiz-Magro raided Giancola's room. Despite their "make-up sex" at the end of the season, they broke up again.

August 4, 2011: Sammi and Ronnie continue their romance in Italy

Viewers were introduced to a single Ortiz-Magro and Giancola when season 4 aired at the beginning of August 2011, creating an awkward vibe between the two amid their turbulent relationship.

But alas! The couple jetted off to Italy for the season along with the rest of the Jersey Shore cast — and rekindled their relationship upon a rooftop in Florence. However, Ortiz-Magro admitted to Giancola that he called a girl he hooked up with, to which she announced: “I don’t want anything to do with you again in my entire life.”

However, in the succeeding episode, Ortiz-Magro gifted Giancola a rose and she took him back. The rest of the season saw the two attempting to talk (not scream) out their differences and they seemingly wrapped the final episode as a couple.

January 5, 2012: Sammi and Ronnie return to New Jersey as a couple

Giancola and Ortiz-Magro wrapped season 4 as a couple but reportedly broke up between filming. However, when season 5 aired in January 2012, they were together again. Fans were confused, as were the cast members, about their status, however, they seemed to get along throughout the entire season.

December 20, 2012: Sammi and Ronnie plan to move in together after Jersey Shore wraps

The final season of Jersey Shore saw Giancola and Ortiz-Magro back together, with little to no fighting between the two. When the last episode premiered in December 2012, the duo decided to leave the show as a couple. In fact, they told their parents they want to move in with each other.

August 20, 2014: Ronnie says that he is no longer with Sammi

Humberto Carreno/Startraks

After dating on and off for five years year, Ortiz-Magro told PEOPLE at the premiere of JWoww film Jersey Shore Massacre that he and Giancola broke up for good. “We were drifting apart and not really spending any time together,” he said at the time.

“I still care about her,” he continued, adding that he wasn't ready to date again. “She’s a great girl, but we were growing distant. It was for the best.”



December 3, 2017: Snooki explains why Sammi and Ronnie aren't returning for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Snooki discussed on her podcast, It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey, why she believed Giancola and Ortiz-Magro weren't returning to the Jersey Shore spinoff show, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Although she said she was "not gonna speak for her," Snooki shared her thoughts.

“Sammi is just in such a happy place that I feel like she doesn’t want to jump back into that drama if it does happen," she explained. "And being that there was a lot of Ron and Sam drama when we did film, it was just really hard on both of them. So I just think she doesn’t want that anymore.”

“But at the same time, we’re just like, it’s gonna be different. We’re all begging her to come back on the show. It’s really up to her,” she continued. “Everyone pray that Sammi comes back, because I feel like she might change her mind. So Sam, if you’re listening, come to the show. Like, stop being — stop it. Stop it right now before I spank you.”

March 30, 2018: Sammi reveals why she didn't return for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Ahead of the April 5 premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the reality star revealed her reasons for not joining the MTV reboot. “I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and my relationship,” Giancola explained on Instagram.

The MTV alum — who at the time was dating Christian Biscardi — also shared that she moved on from her three-year run on the show and its subsequent spin-offs.

“I am not the same as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations,” she said.

She continued, “However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies. I’ve decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me! I’ve just decided to live my life for me these days. Also I am forever grateful & thankful for all of you!! Special shout out to my fans, but I’m not going anywhere!”



April 3, 2018: Ronnie welcomes his first baby with Jen Harley

Ortiz-Magro welcomed his first child, a daughter Ariana Sky, with then-girlfriend Jen Harley on April 3, 2018. Harley was already mom to then 11-year-old son Mason. The Jersey Shore alum introduced his little one to his costars on a later episode of Family Vacation in August.



April 5, 2018: Ronnie opens up about why he and Sammi broke up for good

Ortiz-Magro finally opened up about what ultimately tore them apart for good when the two-hour season premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation aired.

“Once we left the shore house, me and Sam decided we were going to take the next step — we moved in with each other,” he explained. “And we were getting towards that stage where it was like, I either have to s— or get off the pot.”

“She gave me a timeline. She was like, I want to get married in six months — and I’m still trying to figure my life out,” he continued. “I got cold feet. I wanted to do the right thing, but there was a part of me that was like, ‘I’m not going to do the right thing.’ So I didn’t do it. I ended up cheating, she found out. I blew it. It’s over.”



June 11, 2019: Ronnie says he's 'glad' Sammi found happiness with her fiancé

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Jersey Shore star broke his silence on Giancola‘s engagement to Biscardi (though, the two split in July 2021). “You know, God bless her,” he said. “I’m glad that she found happiness. I’m glad that we’ve all found happiness, you know? We’re very lucky.”



August 11, 2022: Ronnie returns to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after taking time off

After eight months, Ortiz-Magro returned to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation with the announcement that he is one year sober. During the reality star's appearance, he opened up to his costar Sorrentino about his journey.

"It's been a long year," said Ortiz-Magro over lunch. "It's been a lot of just doing the right thing, being a full-time dad, and being sober. I'm living the best life I can, one day at a time."



March 11, 2023: MTV announces Sammi is returning to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

The MTV show's Instagram account teased that Giancola was going to appear on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7.

"She's still the sweetest b---- you'll ever meet," the Instagram caption read, alongside a photo of Giancola sitting in front of a green screen for what appears to be a confessional interview.

March 23, 2023: Ronnie returns to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after Sammi's announcement

After leaving the MTV series for his mental health in 2021 — and making a cameo in 2022 — Ortiz-Magro returned for a surprise appearance on a March 2023 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

His return came one week after his ex-girlfriend Giancola announced she'd join the Jersey Shore spinoff. During the episode, Ortiz-Magro offered a life update.

"I feel like I needed a change of scenery and just a change of pace in my life," he said. "I've decided to move from Los Angeles to Miami and open up a new business. It's a sneaker store called SneakerClinic."

The MTV alum also revealed his daughter was living with him, over whom he now has full custody.

July 6, 2023: Sammi and Ronnie both appear in the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 trailer

In the first full trailer for the seventh season of the hit MTV series, the return of "the sweetest b---- you'll ever meet" leaves her castmates “shooketh.”

“What the f---?” Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio said in the clip, with Sorrentino adding, “I can’t even believe it. Gym. Tan. Sam’s back!”

The group initially appeared happy to see Giancola again with Vinny Guadagnino saying, “This is going good, I guess?”

The Shore stars are left shocked when Ortiz-Magro also arrives at their door. "Is this real?" DelVecchio asked. "Wow!"

