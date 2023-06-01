Sammi Giancola Calls on a 'Jersey Shore' Legend to Tease Her Return: 'The Sweetest Thing You've Ever Seen'

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is making her big comeback!

In a PEOPLE exclusive teaser, the 36-year-old reality star is calling on an iconic piece of memorabilia to help drum up excitement for her Jersey Shore return in its popular Jersey Shore: Family Vacation spinoff series.

The legendary duck phone rings as Giancola says in a throwback soundbite: "I’m the sweetest bitch you’ll ever meet."

"It was me against the world," she adds as the words, "After 11 years, she’s finally answering the call" flashes on-screen.

The clip goes silent before the television personality answers the phone with a simple, “Hello?”

Announcing that "Sammi is back," Gianola teases, "It'll be the sweetest thing you’ve ever seen."

The original Jersey Shore premiered in 2009 and followed the lives of housemates Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Giancola. Following Pivarnick's departure in season 2, Deena Cortese joined the cast and has been a part of the family ever since.

The show ran for six seasons before wrapping in 2012. In 2018, MTV revived the series as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which follows the original cast, minus Giancola. Ortiz-Magro had been a part of the new series until he stepped away from the show last year to seek medical treatment for his mental health.

Polizzi, 35, previously revealed that the Jersey Shore crew had reached out to Giancola on multiple occasions to try and convince her to join the Family Vacation reboot. But it wasn’t until the Polizzi reached out personally that she discovered Giancola had blocked her contact, though she wasn’t sure why.

"I went to go message her a while ago and she blocked me," she told E! News in September 2022. "I don't know what I did. It's unfortunate because we would love for her to come back. She's a part of the show. I feel like it's not full unless all of us are there. It's sad."

Polizzi added, "We tried to get her back, like, two years ago, all of us texting her saying, 'Come for one dinner. Why not?' and she's just always like, 'No, I'll never do that show again.' We didn't want to push it."

In 2018, Giancola revealed she had no interest in joining Family Vacation as she wanted to “avoid potentially toxic situations.”

"I am not the same as I was when I was 22,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. "At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns to MTV this summer.

