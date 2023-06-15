Sami Sheen's 'Titillating' OnlyFans Is Meant to Stir Up 'Drama' with Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen: Source

Sami Sheen's OnlyFans is an ongoing point of contention for her famous parents Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen.

Sami, 19, made headlines when she announced the launch of her risqué page in June 2022. She's recently been referring to herself as a "sex worker,"" and a source tells PEOPLE that "it's causing a lot of drama."

The source notes that the Wild Things star, 52, "knows her daughter is not a sex worker. She's just saying outrageous things. She doesn't even show any skin on OnlyFans. Sami has 4,000 followers. So she's making $80,000 a month doing almost nothing and barely showing anything. She's just teasing the audience."

"She's not really doing any nudity at all. So this is just her titillating people by saying that," the source adds.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS; Sami Sheen/Instagram

Noting how The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star "also got an OnlyFans herself," the insider explains further: "In a way, it was a great way to throw cold water on the situation with her daughter and all that drama."

"[Denise] doesn't do anything that risqué either, but she has 100,000 followers and makes $2 million a month doing it," the insider tells PEOPLE. "Denise says she wants to support her daughter. She believes that when they turn 18, it's really hard to control what they do. You can only advise them. And Denise realizes she did Playboy herself — OnlyFans is just the modern version of that.”

The source also suspects that "this may be something that Sami is doing to bother her father."



sami sheen/Instagram

The Two and a Half Men alum, 57, publicly denounced his eldest daughter's decision to create an OnlyFans account. telling E! News: "I do not condone this, but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

He added, "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof."

In coming to their daughter's defense, Denise told PEOPLE that Sami's ability to use the subscription service — which is primarily used by sex workers — "wasn't based on whose house she lives in."

"All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment," the actress concluded. "But she makes her own choices."

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Sami has since celebrated her one-year OnlyFans anniversary, sharing a photo of herself in an oversized T-shirt featuring the company's logo.

"Cheers to 1 year with @onlyfans 🥂," she wrote on Instagram this week. "I'm so beyond grateful for my subs thank u for always chatting with me 🥹🫶🏼"