A Plush and Cooling Mattress Topper That Feels Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud’ Is on Sale Amazon

Nothing takes the zen out of bedtime quite like sweaty sleeping. Instead of shedding blankets throughout the night, opt for a mattress topper to turn your bed into a cool, airy oasis.

The SameBed Cooling Quilted Mattress Topper is plenty cooling and uber plush. And right now, you can snag the top-rated topper on sale for $22 off thanks to a stackable coupon. Don’t forget to click the coupon box before heading to checkout to save more — yes, that means double discounts.

The top layer of the mattress protector is made from soft, breathable, and skin-friendly microfiber that won’t feel stiff or starchy underneath your sheets. Complete with a square jacquard quilt pattern, the interior of the topper is full of a fluffy down alternative that provides cushiony comfort and support as you sleep. The thick, quilted design of the mattress topper helps the filling stay evenly distributed in each square, rather than shifting around as you move.

SameBed Cooling Quilted Mattress Topper, $38 with Coupon

The mattress topper has a handy elastic band that can securely fit mattresses up to 21 inches thick, and it’s machine-washable and dryer-safe at a low temperature, according to the brand. Reviewers recommend throwing the protector in the washer or dryer upon opening the packaging to help it reach its full fluff potential.

More than 2,000 Amazon shoppers purchased the mattress topper this month alone. It’s earned hundreds of positive ratings for its comfort and softness, with many reviewers comparing it to “sleeping on a cloud.” In a review, one customer shared, “I’ve been looking for a mattress topper like this for so long… This definitely takes the cake — comfortable, sturdy, soft, plush, and stays on well.”

Another reviewer wrote, “I can finally sleep peacefully. The extra thickness and [the] cooling feature have helped alleviate my back pain.” They continued, “The deep pockets ensure a secure fit. The overfilled down alternative filling adds a luxurious touch.”

Make bedtime cool and comfy with the SameBed Quilted Mattress Topper while it’s doubly discounted at Amazon.

