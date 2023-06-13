Sam Taylor-Johnson Celebrates 'Sweetest Husband' Aaron Taylor-Johnson's 33rd Birthday

Sam Taylor-Johnson is honoring husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The Fifty Shades of Grey director marked the Bullet Train actor's 33rd birthday on Tuesday with a tribute on Instagram.

Sam, 56, wrote, "Happy Birthday dear heart. You’re the sweetest husband and incredible Father to all our girls. We love you."

Sam and Aaron share daughters Romy Hero, 11, and Wylda Rae, 12, plus daughters Angelica and Jessie from Sam's previous relationship with ex-husband Jay Jopling.

The pair wed in 2012 after Aaron starred in Sam's 2009 directorial debut Nowhere Boy. They had a vow renewal in June 2022 in honor of their 10-year wedding anniversary.

Sharing a photo of himself kissing her, Aaron wrote on Instagram at the time, "Yesterday was the most beautiful day, summer solstice, our 10th anniversary… we renewed our vows to one another and confessed our love in front of our nearest and dearest friends and family it was a celebration of love and joy!"

Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty

"A decade of marriage," the Kick-Ass actor continued. "It was a magical unforgettable day and the sun did not stop shining on us both. We are blessed beyond belief. Sammy you are my love, my life, my soulmate, my wife, my world!"

On her Instagram page, Sam shared more snapshots from the vow renewal and wrote at the time, "10 glorious years. My incredible husband, father to all 4 girls. I love you, I love you, I love you. love conquers all."

