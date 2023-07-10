Sam Smith 'Super Nervous' to Return to Performing for the First Time 'After a Month of Vocal Rest'

"I feel so lucky to have fans like you. You lift me up," the singer wrote after resuming their European tour following a vocal cord injury

July 10, 2023
After canceling a handful of shows due to a vocal cord injury, Sam Smith is back.

On Monday, the "Unholy" musician shared a video of themself singing "Lay Me Down" from their July 5 performance at the Montereux Jazz Festival alongside an emotional message about returning to the stage following a "month of vocal rest."

"This was my first time singing after a month of vocal rest. I was super nervous," wrote Smith, 31, on Instagram. "Thank you for singing with me @montreuxjazzfestival and making me feel safe. I feel so lucky to have fans like you. You lift me up."

The Grammy winner is currently in the midst of the European leg of Gloria the Tour, which was paused in May after Smith left their Manchester, UK concert after only completing four songs.

Sam Smith performs in Paris, France in May 2023.

"I don't know what to say honestly," Smith wrote on Instagram. "I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have traveled across Europe and had such incredible shows."

"Today in soundcheck, I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise at the end," they added.

However, Smith noted that they began to notice "something was wrong with my voice" while singing the third song of the concert, and the issue became impossible to ignore by the next song.

"I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show, but into the fourth song, I could feel something was really wrong," they said.

"I came off the stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear, but it won't," they continued. "I am honestly heartbroken I couldn't finish the show tonight for you all. I love you all. I'm sorry. I'm sorry. I'm sorry. X"

Days later, Smith's team updated fans to let them know that the singer experienced "a vocal cord injury" and that "doctors have advised” them to have "complete vocal rest."

"Sam is heartbroken to have had to cancel these shows but they have been told by doctors that if they keep singing, they will do permanent damage to their voice," read a statement at the time. "If they take some rest, they will be able to perform again."

Since then, Smith has canceled shows in Glasgow, Scotland; Birmingham, England; Tel Aviv, Israel; Warsaw, Poland and Bucharest, Romania.

Gloria the Tour continues with its European leg through July 15, before Smith heads to North America from July 25 through Sept. 15. Then, they'll perform a string of shows in Asia from Oct. 3-24 and conclude with dates in Australia and New Zealand from Oct. 28 through Nov. 11.

