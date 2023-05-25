Sam Smith Apologizes to Fans After Abruptly Ending Manchester Concert: 'Something Was Really Wrong'

Sam Smith is issuing an apology to their fans after an unexpected cancellation.

The "Unholy" singer, 31, posted a lengthy apology on their Instagram Story after leaving their Manchester, UK concert after only completing four songs.

"I don't know what to say honestly," Smith wrote on Instagram. "I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have traveled across Europe and had such incredible shows."

"Today in soundcheck, I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise at the end," he added.

However, Smith noted that they began to notice "something was wrong with my voice" while singing the third song of the concert, and the issue became impossible to ignore by the next song.

"I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show, but into the fourth song, I could feel something was really wrong," they said.

"I came off the stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear, but it won't," they continued. "I am honestly heartbroken I couldn't finish the show tonight for you all."

"I love you all. I'm sorry. I'm sorry. I'm sorry. X"

In an update posted on Thursday, Smith's team updated fans to let them know that the singer experienced "a vocal cord injury" and that "doctors have advised” them to have "complete vocal rest." This meant that Smith would have to cancel their rescheduled Birmingham and Glasgow shows scheduled for this weekend.

"Sam is heartbroken to have had to cancel these shows but they have been told by doctors that if they keep singing, they will do permanent damage to their voice," Smith's team said. "If they take some rest, they will be able to perform again."

The team said refunds would be available at the point of purchase for all three concerts. The shows are a part of their Gloria album tour, which kicked off in April after Smith won a Grammy award for their song "Unholy" with Kim Petras.

This isn't the first time that the British singer has canceled their shows over vocal strain. Smith canceled their Australian, Manilla and Tokyo tour dates due to vocal exhaustion after suffering a small hemorrhage on their vocal cords in 2015. They underwent surgery and was in recovery for two months before returning to the tour during the summer.