Sam Smith Apologizes to Fans After Abruptly Ending Manchester Concert: 'Something Was Really Wrong'

"I came off the stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear, but it won't," Smith wrote on Instagram

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 25, 2023 01:30 PM
Sam Smith abruptly cancelled show at AO Arena
Sam Smith. Photo:

Kristy Sparow/Getty

Sam Smith is issuing an apology to their fans after an unexpected cancellation.

The "Unholy" singer, 31, posted a lengthy apology on their Instagram Story after leaving their Manchester, UK concert after only completing four songs. 

"I don't know what to say honestly," Smith wrote on Instagram. "I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have traveled across Europe and had such incredible shows."

"Today in soundcheck, I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise at the end," he added.

Sam Smith abruptly cancelled show at AO Arena

Sam Smith/Instagram

However, Smith noted that they began to notice "something was wrong with my voice" while singing the third song of the concert, and the issue became impossible to ignore by the next song.

"I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show, but into the fourth song, I could feel something was really wrong," they said.

"I came off the stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear, but it won't," they continued. "I am honestly heartbroken I couldn't finish the show tonight for you all."

"I love you all. I'm sorry. I'm sorry. I'm sorry. X"

In an update posted on Thursday, Smith's team updated fans to let them know that the singer experienced "a vocal cord injury" and that "doctors have advised” them to have "complete vocal rest." This meant that Smith would have to cancel their rescheduled Birmingham and Glasgow shows scheduled for this weekend.  

"Sam is heartbroken to have had to cancel these shows but they have been told by doctors that if they keep singing, they will do permanent damage to their voice," Smith's team said. "If they take some rest, they will be able to perform again."

Sam Smith abruptly cancelled show at AO Arena

Sam Smith/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The team said refunds would be available at the point of purchase for all three concerts. The shows are a part of their Gloria album tour, which kicked off in April after Smith won a Grammy award for their song "Unholy" with Kim Petras.  

This isn't the first time that the British singer has canceled their shows over vocal strain. Smith canceled their Australian, Manilla and Tokyo tour dates due to vocal exhaustion after suffering a small hemorrhage on their vocal cords in 2015. They underwent surgery and was in recovery for two months before returning to the tour during the summer.

Related Articles
Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Offset Says Cardi B Inspired Him to Stop Years-Long Codeine Habit: We 'Make Each Other Better'
Montana drag ban protests
Montana Enacts Law Specifically Targeting Drag Story Hours
Ronnie Wood Posts BTS of Jeff Beck Tribute Show
Ronnie Wood Shares Backstage Photos with Rod Stewart and Johnny Depp from Jeff Beck Tribute Concert
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Steps Out at N.Y.C. Studio After Announcing 'Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)'
Tina Turner and Priscilla Presley
Priscilla Presley Says 'Tina Turner Was One of Elvis' Favorite Performers'
Abbey Road by The Beatles
Chas Newby, One-Time Bassist for The Beatles, Dead at 81
Tina Turner during a photo call for the musical 'Tina - Das Tina Turner Musical' at Mojo Club on October 23, 2018 in Hamburg, Germany.
Inside Tina Turner's Health Struggles, from Cancer to a Kidney Transplant: 'Never-Ending Up and Down'
Tina Turner and Mick Jagger
Tina Turner Revealed She 'Always Had a Crush' on Pal Mick Jagger Just One Month Before Her Death
Erwin Bach and Tina Turner arrive at the press night performance of "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" at the Aldwych Theatre on April 17, 2018 in London, England
Inside Tina Turner's 37-Year Romance with 'True Love' Erwin Bach: 'I Instantly Felt an Emotional Connection'
Tina Turner With Manager Roger Davies - Sep 1999, Tina Turner With Manager Roger Davies (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)
Tina Turner 'Believed in Herself Completely When Few Others Did,' Remembers Longtime Manager
American pop and soul singer Tina Turner with English singer songwriter David Bowie
Tina Turner Credited David Bowie for Saving Her Career After 'Abusive' Marriage to Ike Turner
Fetty Wap
Fetty Wap Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for Drug Trafficking
Kesha Apple Music
Kesha Reveals She Mistook Intense Anxiety for 'Psychotic Break' but Healed Through 'Spirituality'
Gina Miles, Niall Horan
Niall Horan Says Contestant Gina Miles Is 'Beyond Gifted' After Winning 'The Voice' (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift (L) and Stevie Nicks perform onstage during the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.
Stevie Nicks Reveals the Taylor Swift Song That Helped Her Grieve Late Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac
LAS VEGAS, NV - May 15: 2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Sean Combs and DJ Khaled arrive to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022
Watch Diddy and DJ Khaled Go Golfing as They Talk Diddy Direct: 'We the Best' (Exclusive)