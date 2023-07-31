Sam Asghari Says His Mom Was Hospitalized After a 'Major Accident' But Is Doing 'Okay'

The actor and fitness trainer, who is married to Britney Spears, said his mom Fatima was "resting it off" after a trip to an L.A. hospital

Published on July 31, 2023 12:01PM EDT
Sam Asghari Says Mom Is 'Fine' After Surviving 'Major Accident'
Sam Asghari. Photo:

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Sam Asghari is grateful to the staff at a Los Angeles hospital after they helped care for his mother following a “major accident.”

Asghari, who is married to Britney Spears, posted on his Instagram Story on Saturday that his mother Fatima “was involved in a major accident.”

“She was taken to the emergency room,” the actor and fitness trainer, 29, wrote. “With the amazing help of the medical staff and some friends she’s okay and resting it off.”

He did not clarify what kind of accident his mother was involved in, nor the type of injuries she suffered, but offered “a huge thank you” to the staff at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Asghari was born to Fatima and her husband Mike in Tehran, Iran, and Mike moved to Los Angeles to work as a tow truck driver when Asghari was 2 years old, according to a 2018 Men’s Health profile story.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in July 2019.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Asghari grew up with Fatima and his sisters Maddy and Ellie in Tehran, then moved to the United States at age 12 to live with his father.

He and Spears, 41, celebrated their first wedding anniversary in June. To mark the occasion, Asghari shared a video on Instagram that featured behind-the-scenes moments from their big day.

"Happy 1 year to me & my better half," he wrote on his Instagram Story, first posting a photo of the couple holding up their hands and ring fingers in a car. 

"One year married to the woman of my dreams," he wrote in a follow-up post, sharing a video of moments from their wedding day set to Haley Reinhart's cover of "Can't Help Falling in Love."

"Happy anniversary, my love," he added.

Earlier this month, he joined his wife for a video on Instagram in which they rocked matching beige felt hats and held hands while listening to a cover of Hall & Oates’ “Maneater.”

Spears, meanwhile, is fresh off the release of her new Will.i.am collaboration “Mind Your Business,” and is gearing up for the release of her long-awaited memoir The Woman in Me.

The book is set for release on Oct. 24 by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

