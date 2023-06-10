Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been married for a year, and Sam is celebrating the beautiful moment.

To mark the occasion, Asghari posted a video of intimate moments from their wedding day.

“Happy 1 year to me & my better half,” Asghari, 29, wrote on his Instagram Stories, first posting a photo of the couple holding up their hands and ring fingers in a car.

“One year married to the woman of my dreams,” he wrote in his next post on Instagram Stories, sharing a video of moments from their big day set to Haley Reinhart’s cover of “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

“Happy anniversary my love,” he added.

sam asghari/Instagram

In the montage and tribute to Spears, 41, you can see a sketch of their wedding day looks, a closeup of their wedding bands, and shots of Spears getting into a rose-laden, horse-drawn carriage. There’s also footage of the pair exchanging their vows, walking down the aisle, and kissing on a balcony. Plus, Paris Hilton makes a cameo, holding a sparkler and saying goodbye to the couple as they leave their wedding celebration.

sam asghari/Instagram

The couple got married June 9, 2022 in front of about 60 guests — including famous friends Madonna, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, and Drew Barrymore — in Los Angeles.

sam asghari/Instagram

"Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress," an insider told PEOPLE at the time. "She cried happy tears at some moments."



The insider added that the "Toxic" singer kept the same hair and makeup look throughout the evening, but changed her outfit three times. During the reception, she also tore up the dance floor with Madonna.

sam asghari/Instagram

A second source told PEOPLE that the party wrapped by 11:30 p.m., and the newlyweds were whisked away in a white Rolls Royce with a classic "Just Married" sign on the back.



"It ended up being the happiest night for Britney. She wanted a fairytale wedding and she got it. Britney looked stunning," the source said. "She is very excited to be married. She looks forward to a future with Sam."



sam asghari/Instagram

Spears and the fitness trainer were first romantically linked after they met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016. Spears later revealed in a 2017 radio interview that it took nearly "five months" to reconnect after the shoot.

Spears and Asghari announced their engagement in September 2021, two months before the singer's conservatorship was terminated in November.

Last month, amid rumors that the pair’s union is unstable, Asghari posted a video of himself with Spears smiling against a sunlit ocean backdrop with the caption, “Hike with my woman.” He added a heart-eyed emoji as punctuation.



In March, Asghari's rep Brandon Cohen from BAC Talent spoke out after rumors circulated about Asghari's marriage to Spears being on the rocks.

Addressing photos that showed Asghari and Spears without their wedding bands, Cohen told PEOPLE that Asghari simply took off his ring because he was filming a movie. While it was unclear which movie Asghari was filming, he announced in November that he landed a role in the Taylor Sheridan-created television series, Lioness.

Prior to proposing to the music icon in September 2021, the Iranian-born actor opened up about the beginning of his relationship with Spears and admitted he was ready to take the next step in their relationship.

sam asghari/Instagram

"My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I'm going," he told Forbes in a March 2021 interview. "I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting. I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well."

Asghari echoed the same sentiments in a statement to PEOPLE following the release of the unauthorized documentary Framing Britney Spears.

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," he shared. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."