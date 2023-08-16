Sam Asghari Files for Divorce from Britney Spears: Source

Sam Asghari filed for divorce from his wife Britney Spears on Wednesday, a source told PEOPLE.

A manager for Asghari, 29, declined to comment. A rep for Spears, 41, has not responded to requests for comment.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE earlier Wednesday that Spears and Asghari had separated.

TMZ was the first to report the news of their split.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in July 2019. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

After meeting in 2016 on the set of Spears' "Slumber Party" music video set, the couple married in June 2022.

However, in February, sources told PEOPLE that Spears' inner circle had "grown concerned."

Rumors began circulating in March that the couple were having marital struggles — but Asghari's rep, Brandon Cohen from BAC Talent, shut them down at the time.

When addressing photos that showed Asghari and Spears without their wedding bands, Cohen told PEOPLE that Asghari simply took off his ring because he was filming a movie. While it was unclear what movie Asghari was filming, he announced in November that he landed a role in the Taylor Sheridan-created television series, Lioness.



Before they tied the knot, Asghari played a role in supporting the pop star amid her mental health treatment in 2019.

Spears checked into a facility for "all-encompassing wellness treatment" in April 2019, and Asghari stepped in to play a bigger role in supporting Spears as she dealt with her father's health scare.

A Spears family source told PEOPLE, "There is no question that Sam is great for Britney. He has a very positive influence on her. He is very motivated to stay healthy and fit, and they often work out together."

Sam Asghari. Emma McIntyre/Getty

Asghari has also supported Spears during her conservatorship battle.

After the pop star spoke at a conservatorship hearing in Los Angeles in June 2021, spending 30 minutes telling Judge Brenda Penny by phone, "I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm depressed. I cry every day, a source told PEOPLE that Asghari — who wore a #FreeBritney T-shirt on his Instagram Story ahead of the hearing — had been the singer's "rock."



"Sam has been Britney's rock for years. He makes sure that she eats well and works out," the source says about Spears' boyfriend at the time. "She leans on him for everything. He works and has his own life too, but is around as much as he can."

