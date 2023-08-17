Sam Asghari's Divorce Filing Reveals Separation Date, Hints at Potential Money Battle with Britney Spears

Sam Asghari's divorce filing reveals new information about his split from Britney Spears.

Asghari cited irreconcilable differences as their reason for divorcing and July 28 as their date of separation, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday.

In the filing, the model and fitness trainer, 29, is requesting spousal support from Spears, 41, and that she pay the legal fees. The filing also states that Asghari "reserves the right to amend" petitions over property and community assets.

On Wednesday, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair had gone their separate ways after 14 months of marriage. Later that day, a source confirmed Asghari had filed for divorce.

TMZ was the first to report the news of their split, while ET was the first to report news of the divorce filing.

"It's been very toxic between them for a long time," a source said of the couple, who began dating in late 2016.

"Their marriage has been on the rocks for months," said a Spears insider. "There has been constant drama. It's sad."

A rep for Spears and a manager for Asghari have not responded to requests for comment.

Earlier this year, rumors surfaced that the couple was having marital problems when they were both photographed without their wedding bands.

A manager for Asghari shut down the rumors in March, claiming Asghari wasn’t wearing his ring because he was filming a movie.

The pop superstar and the actor began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of Spears' "Slumber Party" music video.

After Asghari proposed to Spears in September 2021, they tied the knot on June 9, 2022 in a Los Angeles ceremony that had a star-studded guest list, including Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez.

Sam Asghari/Instagram

Earlier in their relationship, Asghari was a "rock" for Spears during her highly publicized conservatorship battle, a source previously told PEOPLE.

Asghari later spoke to PEOPLE exclusively about being by her side following the release of an unauthorized Hulu documentary on Spears' life and the termination of her conservatorship in November 2021.



"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," said Asghari. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."