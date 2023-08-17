Sam Asghari has spoken out for the first time since sources confirmed he and wife Britney Spears are going their separate ways.

On Thursday, the model and fitness trainer, 29, posted on Instagram Stories to address the pair's recent split.

"AFTER 6 YEARS OF LOVE AND COMMITMENT TO EACH OTHER MY WIFE AND I HAVE DECIDED TO END OUR JOURNEY TOGETHER," he said, alluding to their split. "WE WILL HOLD ONTO THE LOVE AND RESPECT WE HAVE FOR EACH OTHER AND I WISH HER THE BEST ALWAYS."

"S--- HAPPENS," he continued.

Asghari also requested privacy during the difficult time. He added, "ASKING FOR PRIVACY SEEMS [RIDICULOUS] SO I WILL JUST ASK FOR EVERYONE ... TO BE KIND AND THOUGHTFUL."



Spears, 41, has yet to directly post her thoughts regarding the breakup. But hours after PEOPLE reported that Asghari had filed for divorce on Wednesday, the singer made her first post to Instagram — to announce her plans to purchase a horse.

"Buying a horse soon 🐴 !!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!!" Spears shared with her 42 million followers while posing on horseback from an undisclosed beach location.

"A horse called Sophie and another called Roar 🐎 ??? I can’t make up my mind 🙈 !!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on 😜 ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar 😘 !!!" she added.

However, there was no mention of her estranged husband in the post.

One source exclusively told PEOPLE, the singer remains "in great spirits despite everything going on."

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE earlier Wednesday that Spears and Asghari had separated after 14 months of marriage. Asghari also filed for divorce from Spears on Wednesday, a source told PEOPLE.

A manager for Asghari declined to comment. A rep for Spears has not responded to requests for comment.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday, Asghari's divorce filing cited irreconcilable differences as their reason for divorcing and includes July 28 as their date of separation.

In the filing, the model is requesting spousal support from the pop star and that she pay the legal fees. The filing also states that Asghari "reserves the right to amend" petitions over property and community assets.

The couple first met in 2016 on the set of Spears' "Slumber Party" music video set and eventually married in June 2022.

But in February, sources told PEOPLE that Spears' inner circle had "grown concerned."

Rumors began circulating in March that the couple were having marital struggles — but Asghari's rep, Brandon Cohen from BAC Talent, shut them down at the time.

When addressing photos that showed Asghari and Spears without their wedding bands, Cohen told PEOPLE that Asghari simply took off his ring because he was filming a movie.

