Twins Who Married Twins Now Hosting Wedding-Themed Jewelry Show: 'We Are So Excited' (Exclusive)

Brittany and Briana Deane Salyers and their husbands, identical twins Josh and Jeremy Salyers, have an exciting new adventure: their own television show!

The first episode of their wedding-themed jewelry show, “I Do, x 2” premiered on JTV's website on Sunday.

“We are so excited,” Briana, 37, tells PEOPLE.

"JTV was looking for their next stars and streaming stars, so we've partnered with them," says Brittany. "We're going to do the show together, oftentimes all four of us, and it's going to be highlighting pieces of jewelry that are special to the four of us."

The sisters have "always loved everything that sparkles," according to Briana. In kindergarten, they even ate breakfast with gemstone-themed placemats, she says.

“We spent each morning studying the colors and names of each gem – we were always mesmerized by gems and sparkles!” Briana says.

Their husbands, who grew up in Tennessee, also share a love for gems.

“They were very into treasure hunts when they were young boys,” Briana says. “They even went mining for diamonds in an actual diamond mine when they were little boys!”

"Studying gemstones and this adventure with JTV is a great fit for us," adds Josh.

The couples own a wedding venue, Smith Mountain Manor in Huddleston, Va., where they invite other couples to create their own fairy tale love story. In fact, some of the shows will be streamed from there.

"We'll be putting in little pieces of our lives into each episode, as far as getting ready for certain dates or certain events together and showing which pieces we're considering with our own outfits and giving people ideas," Briana shares. "We'll certainly tie in a little bit of our own lives with it."

And since they'll be filming at home sometimes, Briana says their children – sons Jett (born to Brittany and Josh, who announced the birth in January 2021) and Jax (born to Briana and Jeremy four months later) – might end up making a "surprise visit" too.



Brianna Salyer, Brittany Salyer, Josh Salyer, Jeremy Salyer. Courtesy of Salyers Twins and Family

It's important to the couples that the pieces highlighted on the show will speak to all wedding guests.

“It’s not just going to be engagement rings," says Brittany. "A lot of the pieces we’re highlighting will make great groomsman gifts, bridesmaids gifts, and things like that."

"I think we're excited because we just want to show things that everybody can wear, all different price points. I think that's the part that's also exciting to us," she adds.

Although the sisters "tend to go for really classic diamonds and pearls" they also love to " incorporate bright color because we love color, and a lot of our outfits tend to be very colorful," explains Briana.



They even plan to feature special lockets for bridesmaids as well as a “something blue” collection.

“It’s all very special, and it can all tie in to the wedding venue that we own and the life that we have,” Brittany adds. ”It’s so fun!”

New episodes of I Do, x 2 are live-streamed on JTV's website Sundays at 7:30 p.m.