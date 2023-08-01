Twins Who Married Twins Now Hosting Wedding-Themed Jewelry Show: 'We Are So Excited' (Exclusive)

"We're going to do the show together, oftentimes all four of us," Brittany Salyers tells PEOPLE

By Wendy Grossman Kantor
Published on August 1, 2023 01:56PM EDT
Briana and Brittany Salyers are identical twins who married identical twins Josh and Jeremy Salyers
Briana and Brittany Salyers are identical twins who married identical twins Josh and Jeremy Salyers. Photo: Courtesy Salyers Family

Brittany and Briana Deane Salyers and their husbands, identical twins Josh and Jeremy Salyers, have an exciting new adventure: their own television show!

The first episode of their wedding-themed jewelry show, “I Do, x 2” premiered on JTV's website on Sunday.

“We are so excited,” Briana, 37, tells PEOPLE.

"JTV was looking for their next stars and streaming stars, so we've partnered with them," says Brittany. "We're going to do the show together, oftentimes all four of us, and it's going to be highlighting pieces of jewelry that are special to the four of us."

The sisters have "always loved everything that sparkles," according to Briana. In kindergarten, they even ate breakfast with gemstone-themed placemats, she says.

“We spent each morning studying the colors and names of each gem – we were always mesmerized by gems and sparkles!” Briana says.

Their husbands, who grew up in Tennessee, also share a love for gems.

“They were very into treasure hunts when they were young boys,” Briana says. “They even went mining for diamonds in an actual diamond mine when they were little boys!”

"Studying gemstones and this adventure with JTV is a great fit for us," adds Josh.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couples own a wedding venue, Smith Mountain Manor in Huddleston, Va., where they invite other couples to create their own fairy tale love story. In fact, some of the shows will be streamed from there.

"We'll be putting in little pieces of our lives into each episode, as far as getting ready for certain dates or certain events together and showing which pieces we're considering with our own outfits and giving people ideas," Briana shares. "We'll certainly tie in a little bit of our own lives with it."

And since they'll be filming at home sometimes, Briana says their children – sons Jett (born to Brittany and Josh, who announced the birth in January 2021) and Jax (born to Briana and Jeremy four months later) – might end up making a "surprise visit" too.

Brianna Salyer, Brittany Salyer, Josh Salyer, Jeremy Salyer
Brianna Salyer, Brittany Salyer, Josh Salyer, Jeremy Salyer. Courtesy of Salyers Twins and Family

It's important to the couples that the pieces highlighted on the show will speak to all wedding guests.

“It’s not just going to be engagement rings," says Brittany. "A lot of the pieces we’re highlighting will make great groomsman gifts, bridesmaids gifts, and things like that."

"I think we're excited because we just want to show things that everybody can wear, all different price points. I think that's the part that's also exciting to us," she adds.

Although the sisters "tend to go for really classic diamonds and pearls" they also love to " incorporate bright color because we love color, and a lot of our outfits tend to be very colorful," explains Briana.

They even plan to feature special lockets for bridesmaids as well as a “something blue” collection.

“It’s all very special, and it can all tie in to the wedding venue that we own and the life that we have,” Brittany adds. ”It’s so fun!”

New episodes of I Do, x 2 are live-streamed on JTV's website Sundays at 7:30 p.m.

Related Articles
Indian rupee notes and coins
Sanitation Workers Hit $1.2M Jackpot After Pooling Money for Lottery
Dan Ho rescued atlantic Cedar Beach Babylon
Long Island Man, 63, Rescued After Treading in Atlantic Ocean for 5 Hours by Creating a Makeshift Flag
11-Year-Old Boy Picking Up Crashed Dirt Bike Is Fatally Struck by Another Rider at Fla. Track
11-Year-Old Boy Picking Up Crashed Dirt Bike Is Fatally Struck by Another Rider at Fla. Track
Japanese Man Steps Out in $14k Custom-Made Border Collie Costume
Japanese Man Steps Out in $14K Custom-Made Collie Costume For the First Time
Brianna Joy Burden
20-Year-Old Woman Dies After Getting Trapped Under Capsized Boat on Lake Michigan
Lake Lanier
‘Gentle and Kind’ Georgia Man, 24, Dies After Presumed Electrocution in Lake Lanier
Instagram Daredevil Remi Lucidi Dies After Fall from 68-Foot Skyscraper.
Instagram Stunt Star Remi Lucidi, 30, Dead After Falling from 68th Floor of Hong Kong Skyscraper
Olympic Peninsula, Olympic National Park in Washington State, USA
8-Year-Old Hospitalized After ‘Extraordinarily Rare’ Cougar Attack During Washington State Camping Trip
Tim Shaddock gives a thumbs up after arriving at the port of Manzanillo, Colima State, on July 18, 2023
Rescued Sailor Tim Shaddock Reunites With Beloved Dog Bella: ‘She’s a Remarkable Animal’
Conn. Pastor Tommie Jackson Dies After Being Hit by Police Car While Getting Mail
'Beloved' Conn. Pastor, 69, Dies After Being Hit by a Police Car While Getting His Mail
Snoop Dogg Donates $10K to Support Same 93-Year-Old Facing Eviction That Tyler Perry Helped
Snoop Dogg Donates $10K to Support Same 93-Year-Old Woman Facing Eviction That Tyler Perry Helped
Two teen brothers, said to be ages 15 and 14, got into trouble while swimming at Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn
15-Year-Old Missing After Disappearing in Water While Playing with Brother at Coney Island Beach
Arod kids at baseball game
Alex Rodriguez Takes His Daughters to a Minnesota Twins Game: ‘Love This Park’
The Grand Ditch cuts a path along the Never Summer Mountains to deliver Colorado River water across the Continental Divide into Eastern Colorado
Family Who Died Trying to Live 'Off the Grid' Told Loved Ones About Their Plan: 'We Tried to Stop Them'
Augusto after Pedro Augusto cojoined twins separated
Doctors Speak Out After Separating Conjoined Twins in Surgery That Took 3 Days: 'It Took a Personal Toll'
Ga. Police Officer Surprises Boy with Playstation After Cops Were Called on Him for Doing Yardwork to earn money
Ga. Cop Surprises Boy with PlayStation After Police Were Called on Him for Offering to Do Yardwork