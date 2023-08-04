Twins Who Married Twins Celebrate 5th Anniversary of Their Quaternary Marriage: 'Grateful' (Exclusive)

Brittany and Briana Deane Salyers and their husbands, identical twins Josh and Jeremy Salyers are celebrating their five-year wedding anniversary.

“We have five amazing years under our belt, but we still feel like newlyweds,” Brittany tells PEOPLE.

The sisters have a quaternary marriage, a term used to describe when identical twins marry identical twins.

“It was always a dream of ours to find these perfect identical twins – men who were our perfect matches, and we didn’t think we would ever be able to find it," adds Brittany. "Just because it was so rare, it was such a long shot – and the fact that we did, and we get to celebrate that every year – it’s very exciting and it just shows dreams can come true, even if the odds are against you.”

But find them they did. Brittany and Briana first met Josh and Jeremy Salyers at the 2017 Twins Day Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, where they returned a year later to marry in a joint ceremony on August 4.



This weekend, they plan to travel to Ohio to attend the annual festival.

The theme of the festival this year is Pirates and Treasure – which ties in with the couples’ latest business venture, a collaboration with JTV, as hosts of wedding-themed jewelry show I Do, x 2.

“The first movie that we watched together as couples was The Count of Monte Cristo,” Briana says. “Josh and Jeremy plan to go as the Count of Monte Cristo and Brittany and I are going as the treasure.”



Brittany and Briana Deane Salyers. Angela Candell

The sisters — who usually do dress alike — plan to wear glittery gold dresses, layered with jewels to look like something you'd find "in a treasure chest when you open it," Briana says.

“We’re going as the treasure because – depending if you follow the book, or the movie version — the Count of Monte Cristo doesn’t always end up with the girl, but he always ends up with the treasure!” she adds.



They're also parents to 2-year-old sons — Jett (born to Brittany and Josh, who announced the birth in January 2021) and Jax (born to Briana and Jeremy approximately four months later). The boys are cousins but more genetically similar to siblings and are considered quaternary twins.



“We raise them together, so they have four parents,” Briana says. “It’s always chaotic!”

Additionally, the couples have a joint Instagram account, live together, and co-own a wedding venue Smith Mountain Manor, where they invite others to create their own fairy tale.

“We have really kept that newlywed feeling going by constantly having a new adventure,” Briana says. “We’re just always busy and it’s really fun and helpful to always have these big goals that we’re doing together as a family – so that keeps everything exciting and also, just wonderful!”



Brittany and Briana Deane Salyers. Chris Wilson, Fire Away Photography

The brothers are primary operators of the wedding venue. In addition to helping with the family business, the sisters are attorneys and legal recruiters, who mostly work remotely and juggle and share childcare.

“We all pitch in and help each other,” Briana says. “It makes life so much easier!”

Her sister adds, "There’s so many benefits of having a quaternary marriage – we’re just grateful for it, and the life that we’re building.”