Salma Hayek Casually Sips Her Coffee in a Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit and Towering Platform Heels

Even your morning cup of coffee can be a statement — just ask Salma Hayek.

The actress, 56, shared a photo Wednesday as she enjoyed a cup of joe while serving up a sizzling look.

Wearing a ruched black one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline, Hayek was dressed to impress as she sat with her legs crossed on a chair. She paired the one-piece with black sunglasses and a sun hat, but the real scene-stealer was her black platform heels.

“Who likes coffee? ☕️,” Hayek captioned the Instagram photo, and then repeated the same phrase in Spanish.

The plunging black one-piece is just the latest in the Magic Mike’s Last Dance actress’ collection of stunning swimsuits, which she’s been putting on display this summer.

Last month, she posed in a bold pink one-piece — which featured an equally plunging neckline — as she channeled the summer’s pink Barbiecore color trend.

In the post from July, Hayek was all-smiles as she played around with her husband, French businessman François-Henri Pinault, in the pool. She wrapped herself around his shoulders and Pinault, whose back was to the camera, carried her.



Earlier that same month, she celebrated National Bikini Day with a suitably sultry photo that showed off her impressive physique — and more of her gorgeous swimsuit collection.

"Happy #NationalBikiniDay! 👙Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let’s hope they don’t ban them too #notathrowback,” the Oscar-nominated actress wrote in the post’s caption as she rocked a multicolored embroidered two piece.

Salma Hayek poses in plunging pink one-piece swimsuit. Salma Hayek/Instagram

While Hayek is more than confident in her body — and not afraid to show it to the world — she’s also been open about how her looks have impeded certain career moves she’s aspired to, particularly when she was starting out in the ‘90s.

Her breakthrough role as bikini-and-snake wearing Santánico Pandemonium in From Dusk Till Dawn led her to be “typecast” in similar roles, she told GQ Hype earlier this year.

"My entire life I wanted to do comedy and people wouldn't give me comedies," she told the outlet.

"They said, 'You're sexy, so you're not allowed to have a sense of humor.’ Not only are you not allowed to be smart, but you were not allowed to be funny in the '90s.”

It wasn’t until she joined Adam Sandler’s Grown Ups in 2010 that she finally got to act in the kind of comedic role she’d been yearning for.

Salma Hayek/Instagram

Now, she has opportunities all across the board — and deservedly so.

"I was sad at the time, but now here I am doing every genre, in a time in my life where they told me I would have expired – that the last 20 years I would have been out of business," she said. "So I'm not sad, I'm not angry; I'm laughing.”

