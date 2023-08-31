Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Curves in Plunging Blue Bikini and Matching Skirt

Salma Hayek is showing off her incredible figure!

The Frida actress, 56, updated fans with a new bikini snap on Wednesday, showcasing her curves. In the caption-less snap, Hayek stood in the middle of a staircase, using one hand to hold onto the wall and another hand to hold onto the banister.

Hayek looked effortless as she rocked a dark blue bikini top with a matching blue and white knitted low-waisted skirt. Her voluminous shoulder-length brunette hair also fell naturally into a middle-parted hairstyle. Displaying a smile to the camera, the star looked relaxed as she posed gracefully in front of the natural sunlight.

“You don't age,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “She is all that is right.”

Hayek has been sharing snaps from her recent trip to her native country, Mexico. On Aug. 19, the Grown Ups star shared a snap of her beaming while holding onto a margarita. “Margaritas taste better in Mexico,” the actress wrote while sporting a Tiffany blue Gucci swimsuit and stylish black sunglasses.

Often sharing pictures of her swimsuits, Hayek celebrated National Bikini Day on July 5 with a stunning bikini snap in front of a pool. “Happy #NationalBikiniDay! 👙, “ Hayek’s caption read at the time. “Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let’s hope they don’t ban them too #notathrowback."

Hayek, who shares daughter Valentina Paloma, 15, with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, previously opened up about her thoughts on aging in Hollywood.

"I was also told that, as an actress, you kind of stop working around 30,” Hayek told Glamour in February. “Imagine? I did really feel it at the time, and it's unfair.”

She added: “If I had said instead to myself, 'Don't worry, your best professional moments are going to be in your 50s,' I would have been devastated: 'Oh my God, do I have to wait that long?' But it'll happen."

