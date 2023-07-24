Salma Hayek Splashes Around in the Pool in a Barbie-Inspired Plunging Pink Swimsuit

The actress, 55, stood out in a bold pink one-piece in new photos posted over the weekend

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023 02:44PM EDT
Salma Hayek instagram pool summer
Salma Hayek. Photo:

Salma Hayek/Instagram

Salma Hayek is a fashion queen in the water as well as out!

The Magic Mike's Last Dance star, 56, brightened up the social media feed on Sunday as she posted photos of herself in a bold pink swimsuit while going for a dip in a swimming pool on Instagram. 

“Enjoyed the great blessings of sun 🌞 water 💧 and love ❤️ #grateful,” Hayek captioned. In the photos shared, the stunning actress was seen modeling a Barbie pink plunging one-piece with wide straps as she wore her hair loosely.

The first snap showed Hayek being carried in the pool by her husband, French businessman François-Henri Pinault, whose back was turned to the camera. Hayek was seen with a huge grin on her face in the snap as her arms were wrapped around Pinault’s neck.

Another photo showed the Black Mirror actress posing in her swimsuit while standing in the pool as she winked and placed her hands on her head.

Hayek continued to model her swimsuit in a close-up shot as she was seen covering her face with her hands while flashing her hard-to-miss silver engagement and wedding rings.

Hayek’s latest swimsuit photo comes after she posted a steamy bikini photo of herself in honor of National Bikini Day earlier this month.

Salma Hayek instagram pool summer
Hayek had fun splashing around in the pool.

Salma Hayek/Instagram

The Frida star took to Instagram to share the sultry snap of herself wearing a colorful, multi-patterned two-piece design while posing in a swimming pool.

The beach-ready outfit was topped with long gold earrings and her hair slicked back with loose waves.

The Oscar-nominated actress shared the photo alongside the caption, "Happy #NationalBikiniDay! 👙Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let’s hope they don’t ban them too #notathrowback."

Salma Hayek instagram pool summer
The actress made a style statement as she went for a swim.

Salma Hayek/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Since the start of summer, Hayek has often taken to Instagram to share a glimpse of her bikini collection and showcase her toned figure.

In June, she took to Instagram to share an image of herself relaxing casually on the side of a boat while wearing a heather gray two-piece string bikini. She captioned the photo. “Some people don’t like grey days, but I think everyday is precious. Adore your week, No matter what it brings ❤️."

Related Articles
Victoria Beckham Shares Behind-The-Scenes Inter Miami Match Snap With Kim Kardashian and Daughter Harper: 'Girl's Night'
Victoria Beckham Shares Inter Miami Match Snap with Kim Kardashian and Daughter Harper: 'Girl's Night'
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian Shares Pool Photo With Saint and Chicago: 'Sweet Kisses'
barbara corcoran dresses as barbie
Barbara Corcoran Wears Every Shade of Pink to Transform Into Barbie for Fun Instagram Video: ‘Hi Barbie!’
Jennifer Lopez is spotted leaving a gym in Los Angeles. The 53 year old actress and singer wore a vintage Selena crop top, pink joggers, and black trainers. Lopez was seen after making recent headlines after appearing agitated while being temporarily locked out of the high end gym.
Jennifer Lopez Steps Out Wearing a Cropped Selena Quintanilla Tee — 26 Years After Starring in 'Selena'
Zaya Wade Stars in Miu Miuâs Fall/Winter Campaign Alongside Emma Corrin, Mia Goth and More
Zaya Wade Stars in Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter Campaign Alongside Emma Corrin, Mia Goth and More
Kim Kardashian cartwheel
Kim Kardashian Demonstrates Her Gymnastics Skills Doing Cartwheels in Her Thong Bikini
The fashion on Magic Johnson's incredible italian vacation
All the High-Fashion Moments from Magic Johnson’s Family Vacation — Including Samuel L. Jackson’s Bell Bottoms
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Reveals the Simple Secret to Her Glowing Skin: ‘No Botox’
Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian accept the The Reality Show of 2022 award for The Kardashians on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards
How Khloé Kardashian 'Ended Up in a Porta-Potty with a Handful of Hair Extensions' During 2022 People's Choice Awards
Naomi Watts and her dog
Naomi Watts and Her Dog Izzy Twin in 'Matching Necklaces' in Adorable New Photo
Kylie Jenner Mugler H&M Los Angeles Celebration,
Kylie Jenner Denies Getting Surgery on Her ‘Whole Face’ and Being an ‘Insecure Child’: ‘I Always Loved Myself’
Margo Robbie Barbie Outfits
Margot Robbie’s Stylist Blessed Fans with One Final Look at the ‘Barbie’ Outfits You Might Have Missed from the Press Tour
Jenna Bush Hager
Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Going to Nude Beach in Spain When She Was 18: ‘I’ll Just Say, Bring Extra Sunscreen’
Lionel Richie Cologne
Lionel Richie Launches His Easy Like Sunday Morning Fragrance — and Shares His Easy Sunday Routine (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian in a bikini
Kim Kardashian Wears Snakeskin-Print Bottoms in Latest Bikini Snaps: 'Risk and You Shall Receive'
hailey beiber bikini photos https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu1-sBbOrHe/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
Hailey Bieber Shines Bright in a Neon Crochet Bikini: ‘Summer Energy’