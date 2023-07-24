Salma Hayek Splashes Around in the Pool in a Barbie-Inspired Plunging Pink Swimsuit

Salma Hayek is a fashion queen in the water as well as out!



The Magic Mike's Last Dance star, 56, brightened up the social media feed on Sunday as she posted photos of herself in a bold pink swimsuit while going for a dip in a swimming pool on Instagram.

“Enjoyed the great blessings of sun 🌞 water 💧 and love ❤️ #grateful,” Hayek captioned. In the photos shared, the stunning actress was seen modeling a Barbie pink plunging one-piece with wide straps as she wore her hair loosely.

The first snap showed Hayek being carried in the pool by her husband, French businessman François-Henri Pinault, whose back was turned to the camera. Hayek was seen with a huge grin on her face in the snap as her arms were wrapped around Pinault’s neck.

Another photo showed the Black Mirror actress posing in her swimsuit while standing in the pool as she winked and placed her hands on her head.

Hayek continued to model her swimsuit in a close-up shot as she was seen covering her face with her hands while flashing her hard-to-miss silver engagement and wedding rings.

Hayek’s latest swimsuit photo comes after she posted a steamy bikini photo of herself in honor of National Bikini Day earlier this month.

Hayek had fun splashing around in the pool. Salma Hayek/Instagram

The Frida star took to Instagram to share the sultry snap of herself wearing a colorful, multi-patterned two-piece design while posing in a swimming pool.

The beach-ready outfit was topped with long gold earrings and her hair slicked back with loose waves.

The Oscar-nominated actress shared the photo alongside the caption, "Happy #NationalBikiniDay! 👙Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let’s hope they don’t ban them too #notathrowback."

The actress made a style statement as she went for a swim. Salma Hayek/Instagram

Since the start of summer, Hayek has often taken to Instagram to share a glimpse of her bikini collection and showcase her toned figure.

In June, she took to Instagram to share an image of herself relaxing casually on the side of a boat while wearing a heather gray two-piece string bikini. She captioned the photo. “Some people don’t like grey days, but I think everyday is precious. Adore your week, No matter what it brings ❤️."