Salma Hayek Makes Waves in Curve-Hugging Bikini for Yacht Day Out — See Her Look!

Salma Hayek wants to remind her fans to breeze through life as it comes — with a sexy swimwear pic.

In a new photo shared to Instagram on Monday, the 56-year old actress showed off her curves in a sexy bikini.

The Magic Mike's Last Dance star is seen wearing a heather gray two-piece set featuring a plunging top cinched in the middle with a bow, as well as stringy bottoms with ties on the sides.

The actress, who also wears round-frame sunglasses, splays out elegantly and carefree on the side of a boat while water splashes around her.

Hayek’s latest bikini post was more than just that though — she also shared an inspirational message, encouraging her followers to approach every day with their heads held high.

“Some people don’t like grey days, but I think everyday is precious. Adore your week, No matter what it brings ❤️,” she captioned the photo. She also included a message in Spanish with the same sentiment.

Salma Hayek/Instagram

Hayek is all about embracing her figure and showing off her bikini collection.

Last April, she updated her fans with a summery set of photos shared to Instagram. The snapshots exuded total bombshell vibes depicting the Oscar-nominated star taking a dip in the ocean in a yellow bikini shown in all of its glory courtesy of Hayek’s sultry poses.

“Every time I need to feel renewed I jump into the ocean 🌊,” she wore, revealing the one way she likes to reset.

She’s also never been afraid to go makeup-free. Earlier this year, she enjoyed a trip with her husband Kering chairman and CEO François-Henri Pinault, who even took on the role as his wife’s personal photographer.

The self-done vacation photo shoot shows Hayek posing against canyons while her natural skin glows in the golden hour light.

“Inhaling the magic of Jordan🇯🇴✨,” she wrote alongside the au natural photos.

She embraces aging so well that she even poked fun at her wrinkles and white hair with a recent Instagram post. The close-up shot, uploaded earlier this month, reveals the star’s graying roots and forehead lines, which she joked “crashed the party.”

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty

All of this, alongside her tenacious attitude towards her career, made Hayek a perfect fit to be featured in PEOPLE’s 2023 Beautiful Issue.

"I was also told that, as an actress, you kind of stop working around 30. Imagine? I did really feel it at the time, and it's unfair," she told Glamour. "If I had said instead to myself, 'Don't worry, your best professional moments are going to be in your 50s,' I would have been devastated: 'Oh my God, do I have to wait that long?' But it'll happen."

