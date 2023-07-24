Salma Hayek Pinault Shares Throwback Photo with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck for Singer's Birthday

Salma Hayek Pinault is marking Jennifer Lopez's birthday with a blast from the past.

The Magic Mike's Last Dance actress, 56, shared a throwback photo on Instagram Monday featuring herself smiling with Lopez, Ben Affleck, Susan Sarandon, Gael García Bernal, Ed Limato and more.

"Happy birthday @jlo! 🎂💐🥳 Last night, out of the blue, I found this picture. I guess it meant I had to share it on your special day," wrote Hayek Pinault in the caption.

She continued, "It made me think back to a time when they said we wouldn’t make it. Then they said we wouldn’t last 😂😂😂. Keep shining chica and keep enjoying every second of it!"

Lopez, who turned 54 on Monday, replied in the comment section with emojis: "🤍🤍🤍🥳."

Vince Bucci/Getty

Back in January 2020, Hayek Pinault again supported Lopez by sharing another throwback photo and praising her for her Hustlers movie: "I want to take the opportunity to post this #TBT to celebrate all the success of #HustlersMovie @JLo."

The 20-year-old picture shared by Hayek Pinault this week dates back to when Lopez first dated her now-husband Affleck, now 50. (They were together from 2002 to 2004 but called off their engagement at the time.)

The couple reconnected in 2021, but they "had a little bit of fear," Lopez told PEOPLE in February 2022, acknowledging the circus that surrounded them the first time around: "Before, we kind of put [our relationship] out there and we were naïve and it got a little trampled."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

She added that this time, "We both were like, 'Wow, we're so happy and we don't want any of that to come into play again.' We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things."

"We're so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us," said Lopez.

They got engaged in April 2022 and married in Las Vegas that July. Then, the couple had a larger celebration of their nuptials at Affleck's 87-acre compound outside Savannah, Georgia, in August 2022.

