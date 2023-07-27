Salma Hayek Shares Her Best 'Wisdom' for Hiding Gray Hairs (Hint: It Involves Your Sunglasses)

Salma Hayek has some tips for hiding silver strands of hair.

The Mask of Zorro actress, 56 — who has been showing off her natural beauty and aging process in recent years — shared a secret with her fans: don’t wear sunglasses on your head.

Hayek took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a slide of selfies, writing in the caption, “Here is a tip to cover your white hair without dyeing it,” adding, “don’t wear your glasses 👓 on your hair!!! 😜😹. Bring on the wisdom🦉.”

In two of the photos, Hayek has her hair pushed back under her sunglasses, which shows the little bit of gray hair around her temples and ears. In the middle photo, her hair is down around her face, and the grays are hidden. Thus, the sunglasses are to blame for putting the grays on display!

Hayek is full of ideas when it comes to covering grays. She revealed to Good Morning America in June her quick hack for covering up gray hairs when she’s gone a while without getting her hair colored.

In the episode, Hayek was asked about an Instagram post she shared showing an up-close shot of her gray hairs and wrinkles. “You don’t see the white hair right now because I put mascara [on],” she told the GMA hosts.

“Because I’m too lazy to dye my hair, so I go like this and then I go like this,” she added, showing the audience the motion of dabbing mascara on her eyelashes and her hairs framing her face.

Good Morning America host Rebecca Jarvis chimed in, “I know exactly what you’re talking about, I’ve done the same thing.”

“It’s my trick. George [Stephanopoulos], you should try it one day,” she teased.

In her original Instagram post, the Frida actress joked about how her white hairs and wrinkles have “crashed the party” in a close-up makeup-free selfie.

“Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning,” Hayek wrote, also adding the Spanish translation, “Yo despertándome y contando cuantas arrugas y canas se colaron a la fiesta esta mañana.”

Several stars praised Hayek in the comments section, including supermodel Cindy Crawford, who wrote, "Beautiful."

Actress and director Olivia Wilde commented with a red heart emoji with two fire emojis.

Opening up about finding her own comfortability in her own skin, Hayek told PEOPLE in 2020 for its Beautiful Issue that she came a long way from being too hard on herself.

“I used to criticize myself so much,” she said. “Now when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in 10 years.”

Even though she considered getting glammed up a “fun activity,” she would rather spend her free time doing other things than sitting in a makeup chair — “even if it’s just watching TV.”

“Normally, when you don’t [wear makeup], it’s because you’re in a situation where you don’t feel the pressure to look your best,” she added. “There’s a sense of just being present without needing to impress anyone.”