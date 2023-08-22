Salma Hayek Says Father-in-Law François Pinault is Her ’Guiding Light’ in Sweet Birthday Post

Salma Hayek is celebrating the “guiding light” in her life.

On Monday, the actress, 56, paid a sweet 87th birthday tribute to her father-in-law, French billionaire businessman François Pinault.

“Happy birthday to the man who raised the love of my life,” Hayek wrote in reference to Pinault's role in the life of her husband François-Henri Pinault. “Your wisdom, kindness, and warmth have been a guiding light in our lives. Cheers to laughter, love, and many more cherished moments together.”

In a picture shared alongside, Hayek and her father-in-law can be seen clinking their glasses together and smiling at one another. The Grown Ups star is also dressed in a cream-colored dress with a silk ribbon tied around her waist and a matching cream headband.

François Pinault is one of the world's richest men, with an estimated wealth of $37.5 billion through his control of luxury companies including Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen and Gucci, according to Forbes.

Hayek has been married to Pinault’s son François-Henri, 61, since 2009 when they tied the knot on Valentine's Day in a civil ceremony at the 6th Arrondissement City Hall in Paris. They then celebrated a beautiful wedding in Venice, Italy later that year.

The couple share one daughter together, Valentina Paloma, 15, who was the flower girl at their Venice nuptials.

François-Henri is also the father of François, 25, and Mathilde, 22, from his first marriage with Dorothée Lepère, as well as son Augustin James, 16, who he shares with supermodel Linda Evangelista.



From left: François Pinault, 87, Salma Hayek, 56, and François-Henri Pinault, 61. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

In 2017, Hayek opened up about previously wanting to have more children. "I always wanted to have a lot of children, and I was not able to,” She told Red magazine. “My body, as a miracle, had one."

"The huge blessing I've had is that my husband has three other children. So I have four,” she added. “And they are all so different.”

Back in May, the star celebrated her husband's 61st birthday with a beautiful Instagram post. “Happy birthday mi amor,” she wrote at the time. “You are my sunshine, my warmth, my light, my strength, my joy, my love.”