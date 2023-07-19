Salma Hayek Reveals the Simple Secret to Her Glowing Skin: ‘No Botox’

The ‘Magic Mike's Last Dance’ star got candid about her tips for aging with Kelly Ripa.

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet

Published on July 19, 2023 07:51PM EDT
Salma Hayek
No Botox for Salma Hayek!

On Wednesday’s episode of the Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, host Kelly Ripa talked all things beauty and aging with the Magic Mike's Last Dance star, 56. Eventually, the dreaded question came up: have you ever used Botox?

Hayek was quick to answer. “No Botox!" the Oscar-nominated star said.

As the actress revealed that she had never received the common injections, Ripa, 52, gushed over her beauty. “You’re amazing," the Live with Kelly and Mark co-host said.

“I know what it is,” Hayek explained. “Because of a lot of things in my body and health issues, somehow I developed this strange meditation that I keep evolving. I can do it for hours because I don’t feel the time, and it’s so much fun.” 

Hayek’s form of meditation may be a bit different from your everyday white noise listener’s. “It’s actually feeling the energy,” Hayek said. “It moves and it dances inside of you, different feelings and sensations. So I do a lot of the frequency machines.”

While most would not consider meditation a cure for aging, Hayek insists that it works. “Sometimes when I’m doing it, people tell me when I come out of the room, ‘Oh my god. Again, you look 20,'" she said.

Hayek even warned what would happen if she stopped meditating. “When I don’t do it for some time, guess what?” she said. “The face starts to drop and everything starts to drop.” 

Of course, the one person who won’t join Hayek in her anti-aging meditation is her husband, François-Henri Pinault. “My husband doesn’t believe in it,” Hayek admitted. “But when it’s really bad... he’ll go, ‘Have you been doing your yoga?’ He won’t even call it that.”

Hayek is certainly one to give beauty advice, having recently detailed her process for covering her gray hairs on Good Morning America. “You don’t see the white hair right now because I put mascara [on],” Hayek proclaimed. 

“Because I’m too lazy to dye my hair, so I go like this and then I go like this,” she continued, showing the audience the motion of putting mascara on her eyelashes and her hair framing her face. 

While Hayek may have never received Botox, she’s certainly not afraid to show off her body. In June, the actress stripped down to nothing but towels to pose in a sauna. “Embracing the healing power of the sauna and sweating out the stress this #WorldWellbeingWeek,” she captioned the Instagram post. 

Ripa has been open about her own use of Botox, recently telling PEOPLE it is "good for your neck" and "stops your neck from aging." She also said it "helps with sweating" and has gotten Botox injections in her armpits.

No matter where you get Botox injections, Ripa said the biggest key is to "get a good person to do it."

