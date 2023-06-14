Salma Hayek Reveals Her Genius Tip for Covering Her Gray Hairs



Salma Hayek is disclosing one of her favorite beauty secrets.

The Magic Mike’s Last Dance actress, 56, revealed her quick hack for covering up gray hairs when she’s gone too long without getting her hair colored.

On Wednesday's episode of Good Morning America, Hayek was asked about a recent Instagram post she shared showing an up-close shot of her gray hairs and wrinkles. She told the GMA hosts: “You don’t see the white hair right now because I put mascara [on].”

“Because I’m too lazy to dye my hair, so I go like this and then I go like this,” she continued, showing the audience the motion of putting mascara on her eyelashes and her hairs framing her face.

Good Morning America host Rebecca Jarvis chimed in, “I know exactly what you’re talking about, I’ve done the same thing.”

“It’s my trick. George [Stephanopoulos], you should try it one day,” she teased.

In her original post on Instagram, the actress joked about how her white hairs and wrinkles have “crashed the party” in a close-up makeup-free selfie last Tuesday.

“Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning,” Hayek wrote, also adding the Spanish translation, “Yo despertándome y contando cuantas arrugas y canas se colaron a la fiesta esta mañana.”

Several A-listers complimented Hayek in the comments, including supermodel Cindy Crawford, who wrote, "Beautiful."

Actress and director Olivia Wilde commented with a red heart emoji with two fire emojis.

The Eternals star has posted several candid photos without makeup on Instagram over the past few years. Discussing finding her own comfortability in her own skin, she told PEOPLE in 2020 for its Beautiful Issue that she has come a long way from being too critical of herself.

“I used to criticize myself so much,” she said. “Now when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in 10 years.”

Even though she still considers getting glammed a “fun activity,” she would rather spend her free time doing other things than sitting in a makeup chair — “even if it’s just watching TV.”

And Hayek Pinault appreciates those makeup-free moments now more than ever. “Normally, when you don’t [wear makeup], it’s because you’re in a situation where you don’t feel the pressure to look your best,” she explained. “There’s a sense of just being present without needing to impress anyone.”

