Salma Hayek Wore a Men’s Hugo Boss Suit for a 1996 Red Carpet Because ‘No One’ Else Would Dress Her

“I didn't have any connections,” the 'Black Mirror' actress told W magazine of trying to find clothes for events

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023 05:41PM EDT
Salma Hayek during "The Birdcage" Los Angeles Premiere at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California, United States
Salma Hayek at 'The Birdcage' premiere in 1996. Photo:

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Salma Hayek has been long known for her stylish looks.

That wasn’t the case in the early part of the star’s career. When she attended the 1996 premiere of The Birdcage, one of her first major red carpets, her look was decidedly less glamorous than what she's known for these days. In fact, it wasn't even womenswear.

“I didn't have any connections,” the Black Mirror actress, 56, told W Magazine in a recent interview. “The only connection I had was to somebody I knew at Hugo Boss, so I wore a man’s suit because no one else gave me anything to wear.”

Salma Hayek poses for a portrait in a pantsuit as she attends 'The Birdcage' Los Angeles Premiere on March 5, 1996 at the Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California

Ron Davis/Getty

Hayek previously echoed a similar sentiment two years ago when she recalled to Vogue India that designers initially passed on dressing her when she was a then-unknown. "I'm Mexican. I'm also very short, which doesn't help with the weight and doesn't help with the design," she said, which led her to wear men's suits for a time. 

“Another time, I had on a very simple black dress and I knew all the other girls were going to have fabulous dresses, beautiful jewelry,” she further said in the Vogue India interview. “And can I tell you something? Instead of giving me a complex and saying that I don't have the best dress or they don't know who I am...I was like, I am fabulous. I painted some butterfly tattoos on myself and I felt happy about myself." 

Francois-Henri Pinault, Salma Hayek attend the 2023 "Kering Women in Motion Award" during the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault at Cannes in 2023.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Hayek’s profile heightened with her roles in the 1990s films Desperado and From Dusk Till Dawn, and that coincided with her changing style, especially when she wore a white Armani dress and a tiara at the 1997 Oscars.

As she later told Vogue in 2020: “I decided I wanted to wear a tiara. Everyone told me I was crazy and that it would be ridiculous, it would be pretentious, and everyone tried to convince me, like my manager, my stylist, and my publicist. I wore the tiara anyways, and you know what happened? Everybody started wearing a tiara after that. I never got credit for that trend!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Salma Hayek
Amy Sussman/Getty

In the last 27 years after she sported the Hugo Boss suit on The Birdcage red carpet, Hayek has publicly worn glam outfits from labels like Versace, Narciso Rodriguez, Herve Leger, Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen.  She continues to wow, including at the 2023 Golden Globes where she wore a custom crystal-embroidered Gucci gown that matched with Maison Boucheron jewels, a Dionysus clutch and peep-toe sandals.

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kevin Mazur/Getty

And at this year’s Oscars, Hayek was outfitted in a sequin copper Gucci dress paired with a gold clutch and jewelry. During the ceremony, she posed with her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, who wore a vintage, strapless red Isaac Mizrahi gown that her mother first rocked in 1997. 

Related Articles
Pamela Anderson Recalls Being Neighbors with Barbie Creator Ruth Handler, Who Gave Her Doll in Red Swimsuit
Pamela Anderson Recalls Being Neighbors with Barbie Creator Ruth Handler and the Gift She Once Gave Her
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez take a walk take a walk along Dubrovnik's main street Stradun, in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Lauren Sánchez Wore a $15.2K Diamond and Gold Necklace While Out in Croatia with Jeff Bezos
Jessica Alba is seen in Midtown on August 16, 2023 in New York City.
See All of Jessica Alba’s Stylish — and Colorful! — Looks from Her ‘Honest Renovations’ Press Tour
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Recalls Her 'Wild' ’90s Style That Always Included 'Makeup from the Day Before'
Pamela Anderson models for Aritzia
Pamela Anderson Says Strangers Apologize and Tell Her 'I Like You Now' After Reading Her Memoir
Christina Aguilera daughter Summer Rain stage Israel 9th Birthday Instagram 08 16 23
Christina Aguilera Celebrates Daughter Summer Rain's 9th Birthday in Sweet Post: 'Mommy Loves You so Much!'
Jennifer Lopez Maybourne Beverly Hills Rumi See Through
Jennifer Lopez Wears White T-Shirt Bearing Quote from Persian Poet Rumi: 'Your Name Is Love'
Emily Ratajkowski Sony Podcast 08 16 23
Emily Ratajkowski Bares Midriff in Cropped Shirt and Slinky Black Skirt
Hailey Bieber hair before and after
Hailey Bieber Debuts Darker 'Cinnamon Cookie Butter' Hair Color Just in Time for Fall
Damson Idris and Lori Harvey are seen on August 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Are Experts at Monochromatic Date-Night Dressing — See Their Looks
Kendall Jenner harper's bazaar and Emma Corrin
Kendall Jenner Models the Sequin Miu Miu Underwear That Emma Corrin First Wore on the Runway
Heather Rae El Moussa Just Shaded Revlonâs Lip Liners â and the Brand Hilariously Clapped Back
Heather Rae El Moussa Jokingly Shades Revlon’s Lip Liners — and the Brand Hilariously Clapped Back
Olivia Rodrigo is seen leaving Quo Vadis August 15, 2023 in London, England
Olivia Rodrigo Is Red Hot in Her Little Red Dress While Out in London
EXCLUSIVE: Shawn Mendes works up a sweat as he is spotted leaving a gym in Los Angeles.
Shawn Mendes Seen Leaving Gym in Los Angeles After Working Up a Sweat
Selena Gomez Wears Chic Yellow Dress and Citrus-Style Handbag to Beauty Launch instagram 08 15 23
Selena Gomez Teams Chic Yellow Midi Dress with Citrus-Style Handbag for Lunch Outing
Jon Batiste playing piano in his home on March 23, 2021.
Jon Batiste Recalls His 'Unbelievable' Experience Being Approached by 20-Plus Fans at the Airport (Exclusive)