Salma Hayek Poses Nude for Steamy Sauna Photos: ‘Sweating Out the Stress’

Salma Hayek is toying with the idea of towel fashion.

In new photos posted to Instagram on Tuesday, the Magic Mike’s Last Dance actress wears nothing but a set of towels while relaxing inside of a sauna.

The first snapshot taken of the 56-year-old star shows off her bare physique with the exception of two towels covering her chest and groin area. She splays out on a wooden bench with her hand laid on her breasts. Her eyes are closed as she takes in the heat.

A second photo captures her in the same relaxed pose, but showing more of her thighs.

Her hair is wet from what appears to be perspiration.

“Embracing the healing power of the sauna and sweating out the stress this #WorldWellbeingWeek,” she captioned the pictures, writing the same note translated in Spanish underneath.

The steamy set caught the eye of Paris Hilton, who commented an emoji with heart eyes.

The Black Mirror actress recently glammed up in a plunging sequin gown for an event, hosted by Trixie Mattel & Katya, surrounding her season 6 episode "Joan Is Awful."

Salma Hayek/Instagram

Hayek is always down to embrace her curves and natural beauty and has plenty of Instagram moments to prove it.

Earlier this month, the Oscar-nominated actress shared well-wishes to her Instagram followers with a sexy bikini shot taken on a boat.

“Some people don’t like grey days, but I think everyday is precious. Adore your week, No matter what it brings ❤️,” she wrote.

Gray days could also relate to her roots, which she playfully made fun on days before her bombshell post.

“Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning,” she captioned a close-up makeup-free selfie that gave a clear view of her silvery strands.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Turns out, she has a handy hack for covering up her grays when need be.

“You don’t see the white hair right now because I put mascara [on],” she said during a recent appearance on Good Morning America for which she colored the top of her scalp with the makeup product.

“Because I’m too lazy to dye my hair, so I go like this and then I go like this,” she continued, showing the audience the motion of putting mascara on her eyelashes and her hairs framing her face.

She then kiddingly recommended GMA host George Stephanopoulos to try her “trick” one day.

Getty images

Hayek is passing down her style sensibility to her 15-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault, whom she shares with husband François-Henri Pinault.

In March, the mother-daughter duo hit the town for the 2023 Academy Awards.

The two matched in fiery red looks for the big night, Hayek wearing a red sequin halter gown while her daughter opted for a strapless red gown with a tulle bottom.

