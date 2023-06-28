Salma Hayek Poses Nude for Steamy Sauna Photos: ‘Sweating Out the Stress’

The actress decided to stripped down while honoring her wellbeing

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023 05:30PM EDT
Salma Hayek
Photo:

Salma Hayek/Instagram

Salma Hayek is toying with the idea of towel fashion. 

In new photos posted to Instagram on Tuesday, the Magic Mike’s Last Dance actress wears nothing but a set of towels while relaxing inside of a sauna. 

The first snapshot taken of the 56-year-old star shows off her bare physique with the exception of two towels covering her chest and groin area. She splays out on a wooden bench with her hand laid on her breasts. Her eyes are closed as she takes in the heat. 

A second photo captures her in the same relaxed pose, but showing more of her thighs. 

Her hair is wet from what appears to be perspiration. 

“Embracing the healing power of the sauna and sweating out the stress this #WorldWellbeingWeek,” she captioned the pictures, writing the same note translated in Spanish underneath. 

The steamy set caught the eye of Paris Hilton, who commented an emoji with heart eyes. 

The Black Mirror actress recently glammed up in a plunging sequin gown for an event, hosted by  Trixie Mattel & Katya, surrounding her season 6 episode "Joan Is Awful."

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek/Instagram

Hayek is always down to embrace her curves and natural beauty and has plenty of Instagram moments to prove it. 

Earlier this month, the Oscar-nominated actress shared well-wishes to her Instagram followers with a sexy bikini shot taken on a boat. 

“Some people don’t like grey days, but I think everyday is precious. Adore your week, No matter what it brings ❤️,” she wrote. 

Gray days could also relate to her roots, which she playfully made fun on days before her bombshell post. 

“Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning,” she captioned a close-up makeup-free selfie that gave a clear view of her silvery strands.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Turns out, she has a handy hack for covering up her grays when need be. 

“You don’t see the white hair right now because I put mascara [on],” she said during a recent appearance on Good Morning America for which she colored the top of her scalp with the makeup product. 

“Because I’m too lazy to dye my hair, so I go like this and then I go like this,” she continued, showing the audience the motion of putting mascara on her eyelashes and her hairs framing her face. 

She then kiddingly recommended GMA host George Stephanopoulos to try her “trick” one day. 

Salma Hayek Valentina Oscars 2023

Getty images

Hayek is passing down her style sensibility to her 15-year-old daughter  Valentina Paloma Pinault, whom she shares with husband François-Henri Pinault. 

In March, the mother-daughter duo hit the town for the 2023 Academy Awards

The two matched in fiery red looks for the big night, Hayek wearing a red sequin halter gown while her daughter opted for a strapless red gown with a tulle bottom. 

Related Articles
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's Easy, Breezy Summer Outfit Just Proves Your Denim Mini Skirt Will Never Go Out of Style
Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Marie Minuto in 16th Century Italian Palazzo
Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Marie Michaels in Black Dress for a 'Spin on the Traditional' (Exclusive)
Law Roach at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards held at The Beverly Hilton International Ballroom on June 27, 2023
Law Roach Candidly Admits He's 'Still Figuring It Out' After Retiring from Celebrity Styling
Lauren Sanchez bikini pic
Lauren Sánchez Vacations with Jeff Bezos in Teeny-Tiny String Bikini That Only Costs $50
Margot Robbie looked every inch the Barbie girl upon her arrival in Australia
Margot Robbie Pops in Barbie Pink as She Arrives in Australia — See The Photos!
Venus Williams arrives at The Serpentine Summer Party 2023 in London.
Venus Williams Matches Sister Serena's Fun Pink Dip-Dyed Hairstyle – See the Look!
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris attend The Serpentine Summer Party 2023
Lori Harvey and Boyfriend Damson Idris Pack on the PDA at the 2023 Serpentine Summer Party
Diane Kruger arrives at The Serpentine Summer Party 2023 in London
Diane Kruger Flaunts Edgy Black Corset Top at the 2023 Serpentine Summer Party in London
The cast of Barbie dresses dolls in TIME interview
Watch the ‘Barbie’ Cast Dress Their Barbie Dolls for a Punk-Themed Met Gala and as ‘Baked Potato Couture’ Superheroes
Nina Dobrev debuts bangs
Nina Dobrev Debuts Her New Hairstyle on ‘Bangin’ Night Out: 'Chop Chop'
Olivia looked chic in a La Ligne zoo sweater, white maxi skirt, black sunglasses and loafers.
Olivia Wilde Is All Smiles as She Steps Out in a Zoo-Print Sweater by One of Her Favorite Brands
Jennifer Garner attends STARZ's 'Party Down' Season 3 FYC screening
Jennifer Garner on Growing Out Her Bob and Why Short Hair Is Only ‘Fun the Day It's Cut’ (Exclusive)
Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria hangout
Besties Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria Have a Fashionable Night Out in France: See Their Hangout!
Sofia Vergara showing off her bum in her latest post to promote her skincare line
Sofia Vergara Shows Off Her Toned Backside with a Very Cheeky Selfie in a Thong Bikini
Credit Cibelle Levi __ @CibelleLevi_TOTY_Sofia Vergara_037 FINAL
Sofia Vergara Shares Her Beauty Motto — More Is More! — as She Launches Suncare Brand Toty (Exclusive)
Gabourey Sidibe Has a Hilarious Fail Trying to Use Boob Tape
Gabourey Sidibe Shares Her Hilarious Fashion Tape Fail on Instagram: 'I Think I Need to Take a Class'