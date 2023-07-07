Salma Hayek Pinault Celebrates Instagram Milestone with Bikini Workout Video

Salma Hayek Pinault is celebrating a new milestone.

To honor reaching 25 million followers on Instagram, the actress, 56, took to the platform to share a bikini workout video alongside a sweet message to her fans.

"I can’t believe it, 25 million followers! Thank you soo soo much to every single one of you. 🙏," wrote Hayek Pinault.

"Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most 👙, here’s a bikini work out for you all. I hate exercising – but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water," she continued. "I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love & support. 🥰."

The video showcased the Magic Mike’s Last Dance actress smiling from ear to ear as she took a dive into a pool wearing a multi-patterned two-piece swimsuit. Once inside, Hayek Pinault performed a number of exercise moves, including dancing, crutches, and leg kicks.

Many fans took to the comment section to praise Hayek Pinault. "You. Are. Absolutely. Ridiculous," Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy wrote. "Let’s get her to 50M asap," Drake added.

Hayek Pinault has often spoken about her desire to live life to the fullest as she gets older.

Mike Coppola/Getty

"There's no expiration dates for women," she said during a June 2021 episode of Red Table Talk. "That has to go. Because you can kick ass at any age. You can hold your own at any age, you can dream at any age, you can be romantic at any age."

"We have the right to be loved for who we are at the place that we are. We're not just here to make babies, we're not just here to baby the man," Hayek Pinault continued. "We're not just here to service everything and everyone around us, and then when the kids go away... it's almost like an expiration date for you as a woman. It's a misunderstanding that has been going around for centuries."

As for how she's found comfort in her skin, the Frida star told PEOPLE for the 2020 Beautiful Issue that she has come a long way from being too critical of herself.

"I used to criticize myself so much," Hayek Pinault said. "Now, when I look in the mirror, and there are things that I don't see, I think about how much I'm going to like me in 10 years."

