Salma Hayek Pinault Celebrates National Bikini Day with Sexy Swimsuit Snap – See the Photo!

Salma Hayek Pinault is standing up for a fashionable cause.

On Wednesday, the Frida star, 56, took to Instagram to share a sultry photo of herself dressed in a sexy, two-piece bathing suit in honor of National Bikini Day. Hayek Pinault wore the colorful, multi-patterned design while posing in a swimming pool.

The beach-ready outfit was topped with long gold earrings and her hair slicked back with loose waves.

The Oscar-nominated actress shared the photo alongside the caption, "Happy #NationalBikiniDay! 👙Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let’s hope they don’t ban them too #notathrowback."

Since the start of summer, Hayek Pinault has often taken to Instagram to share a glimpse of her bikini collection and showcase her toned figure.

In June, she took to Instagram to share an image of herself relaxing casually on the side of a boat while wearing a heather gray two-piece string bikini. She captioned the photo. “Some people don’t like grey days, but I think everyday is precious. Adore your week, No matter what it brings ❤️."

Salma Hayek/ Instagram

Celebrating natural beauty, Hayek Pinault took to Instagram in late June to share photos in nothing but a set of towels while relaxing inside a sauna.

“Embracing the healing power of the sauna and sweating out the stress this #WorldWellbeingWeek,” she captioned the pictures.

The actress has been candid about her efforts to stay in spectacular shape into her 50s, as well as the challenges she’s experienced with the aging process. In a 2017 interview with The Edit, she said it can be tempting to let go a bit, but she wants to remain attractive for her French businessman husband François-Henri Pinault.

“I will sometimes say, ‘I am 50 years old! Why do I have to look good? I already got my guy!'” she said. “But then, I don’t want to lose the guy, either.”

Reflecting on Hollywood beauty standards, she told Glamour in February, "I was also told that, as an actress, you kind of stop working around 30. Imagine? I did really feel it at the time, and it's unfair. If I had said instead to myself, 'Don't worry, your best professional moments are going to be in your 50s,' I would have been devastated: 'Oh my God, do I have to wait that long?' But it'll happen."

