Salma Hayek Jokes That Her White Hairs and Wrinkles 'Crashed the Party' in Relatable Makeup-Free Instagram

Salma Hayek got frank about the effects of aging on Instagram.

The 56-year-old actress joked about how her white hairs and wrinkles have “crashed the party” in a close-up makeup-free selfie she posted on Instagram Tuesday.

“Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning,” Hayek wrote, also adding the Spanish translation, “Yo despertándome y contando cuantas arrugas y canas se colaron a la fiesta esta mañana.”

Several A-listers complimented Hayek in the comments, including supermodel Cindy Crawford, who wrote, "Beautiful."

Actress and director Olivia Wilde commented a red heart emoji with two fire emojis.

The Magic Mike’s Last Dance star is known for keeping it real on social media.

Last month, Hayek shared a video of her dancing despite her bathrobe slipping — inadvertently revealing some NSFW body parts blurred in the clip — as she celebrated reaching 24 million followers on Instagram.



"24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile 😄 Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! ❤️🙏 I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude 💃 P.s happy birthday @samanthalopezs," she captioned her Instagram post.

Back in March, she shared beautiful sunset photos of her vacation in Wadi Rum, Jordan, which featured makeup-free photos taken by her husband, Kering chairman and CEO François-Henri Pinault.

At the end of May, Hayek honored her husband’s 61st birthday with a sweet photo kissing Pinault on the cheek while decked out in formalwear.

"Happy birthday mi amor," she wrote on Instagram, adding, "You are my sunshine, my warmth, my light, my strength, my joy, my love."

