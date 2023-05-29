Salma Hayek Wishes Husband François-Henri Pinault Happy Birthday in Sweet Post: 'My Warmth, My Strength'

On Sunday, the 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' star posted a touching tribute to Pinault, the French businessman she has been married to since 2009

By
Updated on May 29, 2023 02:45 PM
FranÃ§ois-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek Pinault a
François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek. Photo:

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Kering

Salma Hayek is expressing the deep love she has for husband François-Henri Pinault in honor of his 61st birthday.

On Sunday, the Magic Mike's Last Dance star, 56, chose a photo of the pair decked out in formalwear for her special Instagram tribute.

In the snap, Hayek wore a long-sleeved sequined evening gown tied at the waist while Pinault looked dapper in a tuxedo, smiling as his wife leaned in for a kiss, affectionately cradling his cheek.

"Happy birthday mi amor," Hayek wrote, adding, "You are my sunshine, my warmth, my light, my strength, my joy, my love."

Salma Hayek and Husband FranÃ§ois Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek/Instagram 

Hayek has been married to the French businessman and Kering CEO since 2009. They share a 15-year-old daughter, Valentina. Hayek is also stepmom to Pinault's older three children.

In an interview with Red back in 2017, Hayek said, "I always wanted to have a lot of children, and I was not able to. My body, as a miracle, had one."

The actress continued, "The huge blessing I've had is that my husband has three other children. So I have four. And they are all so different."

Hayek married Pinault on Valentine's Day 2009 inside the City Hall of the Sixth Arrondissement in central Paris.

Ahead of their 10th wedding anniversary, the pair renewed their vows while on vacation in Bora Bora, in August 2018.

Enjoying some private time together this past March, Hayek shared beautiful sunset photos while vacationing in Wadi Rum, Jordan, with Pinault, who snapped some makeup-free shots of his wife amid the stunning scenery.

In the main photo, Hayek posed in front of gorgeous red rocks with her head tilted up and her eyes closed. "Inhaling the magic of Jordan🇯🇴✨," she wrote of their surroundings.

Hayek has also compared her husband to magic, telling Armchair Expert host Dax Shepard in 2021, "In pictures, you cannot begin to guess the magic in [François-Henri]."

